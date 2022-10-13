Some of the funds generated by Chatham-Kent's community support agreement with Hydro One are going to filter down to priority projects across the municipality.
Recently, council endorsed a plan that will see each councillor and the mayor receive money that can be used for initiatives they deem to be a priority in their respective wards.
Councillors will get $25,000 each, with the mayor receiving $125,000.
The funding from Hydro One is part of a $10-million deal with Chatham-Kent signed in September that sees the municipality receive $1-million per year for hosting transmission infrastructure projects.
Earlier this year Ontario's Energy Minister recommended Hydro One build three new transmission lines and commence the early development of one additional line through Chatham-Kent. These lines will take a number of years to complete and because this creates an impact, Hydro One is stepping up to assist with recreation and community projects.
Municipal CAO Michael Duben told council the policy is flexible and open-ended, adding funds can be put towards a single project or to a shared project between wards.
Duben said other municipalities have ward fund programs in place, adding "It's a great way to allow for a broader dispersion of funds.
"As you know local groups don't necessarily follow the same funding process that we do and they often get frustrated when we say to them, you just missed the budget approval process and we can't help you this year.
"It's a bit more of a recognition of local needs rather than the broader budget program," he added.
West Kent Coun. Melissa Harrigan said she was "very supportive" of the project but questioned whether money could be used for "nuts and bolts" infrastructure.
She used the example of a sidewalk desperately needed in her ward, saying the item is way down on the municipality's to-do list.
"Frankly, the kids will be grown up by the time the people who need the sidewalk get the sidewalk," Harrigan said.
The interpretation can be broad, Duben explained, adding the funding can be spent on projects related to recreation and community, noting Hydro One has specific guidelines the municipality must follow.
Chatham-Kent also has Together CK grants available at budget time, however some volunteer-driven agencies may not be prepared to submit their applications in time for the budget process, said Amy Wilcox, the municipality’s manager of corporate initiatives and communications.
Wilcox said the new funding could help offset the needs of some of those groups, working in "tandem" to support community initiatives.
Hydro One is also providing $150,000 annually to hire a municipal employee staffer to act as liaison with the utility during development of the new lines.