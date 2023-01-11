GUYSBOROUGH – At the monthly committee of the whole (COW) meeting in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) on Jan. 4, council had a lengthy discussion on a motion tabled to decide the subsidy amount for lots, owned by the MODG, in the second phase of Cutler’s Brook Estates in the shiretown of Guysborough.
A recommendation made by staff on the amount of the subsidy had been defeated at a COW meeting in early December and was revisited during the January meeting.
Discussion revolved around the need for sustainable housing in the municipality, the cost to the municipality of offering a subsidy and the fairness of offering one on the Cutler’s Brook Estates lots.
The motion to approve the recommended pricing for lots in phase II of Cutler’s Brook Estates, option five of the six provided by staff, passed with three councillors voting against the motion. Under the option adopted, the average subsidy per lot will be $15, 477. The average subsidy per lot on the option defeated in December was $15, 481. Lots in phase I of Cutler’s Brook Estates were similarly subsidized.
While much of the talk about the subsidy revolved around money and how the subsidy would be recovered through taxes, Councillor Mary Desmond pointed out that money wasn’t the only capital that should be considered. The human capital gained by the sale of the land to newcomers shouldn’t be discounted, she said.
In other business, council unanimously passed a motion to send a letter to Premier Tim Houston, as proposed by MODG CAO Barry Carroll, stating that the municipality encouraged the approach the province has adopted where Environment Minister Tim Halman said, “Economic development and environmental protection go hand in hand.”
“That same phrase, the municipality has been preaching for two decades at least,” said Carroll when he gave his monthly report to council.
Deputy CAO Shawn Andrews discussed the importance of ground search and rescue in the municipality in his report to council. He noted that in the past 20 years there had been as few as one instance where ground search and rescue had been activated in the municipality. In the last month-and-a-half, there have been three: including one on Dec. 24. He went on to commend the great team that has come together on recent occasions.