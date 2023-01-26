After being cancelled in 2021 and 2022 due to pandemic-related public health restrictions, Swancicle Days are returning to Swan Hills! The Swancicle Days Committee (SDC) has worked with other community groups, the Town of Swan Hills (TOSH), and a couple of local businesses to organize a fun weekend for the whole family.
Swancicle Days will take place over the weekend of March 10 – 12, with events Friday evening, throughout the day and evening on Saturday, and into the afternoon on Sunday. So far, the schedule of events includes many community favourites from previous years. With seven weeks to go, the SDC is looking for new members to help with the final details and implementation; please contact Jen Stenberg by phone or text at (780) 333-1576 if you would like to help.
Here's a rundown of the upcoming events so far:
Friday, March 10:
· 6:30 PM – Winter Dance Showcase: Presented by Point and Drop Dance Studio at the Keyano Centre; Free Admission; A concession will be available from Swan Hills Grizzlies Fun Hockey
Saturday, March 11:
· 9:00 – 11:00 AM – Pancake breakfast: Hosted at the Keyano Centre by the Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce; Prices to be announced
· 12:00 – 1:00 PM - Bouncy Houses (6 & Under): Hosted at the Keyano Centre by the SDC and the Swan Hills Grizzly Cubs (SHGC); $5.00
· 1:00 – 3:00 PM – Crafts: Hosted at the Keyano Centre by the Swan Hills Municipal Library; Free Admission
· 1:00 – 4:00 PM - Bouncy Houses (All Ages): Hosted at the Keyano Centre by the SDC and the SHGC; $5
· 1:00 – 4:00 PM – Family Skate: Hosted at the Tom Parkinson Centennial Arena by the TOSH; Free Admission
· 6:00 – 8:00 PM – Movie (Title to be announced): Hosted at the Keyano Centre by the SDC and SHGC; Children under 8 must be accompanied by someone over 12; Free Admission; A concession will be available
· 8:00 PM – Fireworks: Presented by TOSH; Can be viewed from the town square; Free Admission
· 8:30 – 10:00 PM – Family Dance: Hosted at the Keyano Centre by the SDC and the SHGC; Children under 8 must be accompanied by someone over 12; Free Admission
· 8:30 – 10:00 PM – Photo Booth: Hosted at the Keyano Centre by PS Photography at no charge
Sunday, March 12:
· 11:00 – 2:00 PM – Sledding: Hosted at the hill in front of the Town Office by the SDC; Free Admission
· 11:00 – 2:00 PM – Free Community BBQ: Hosted at the Tom Parkinson Centennial Arena compliments of Razor/Blade Energy