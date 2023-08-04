Want to learn about business? There’s a USB key for that.
Kativik Regional Government’s local and regional development department is offering a business course, uploaded to USB keys and available at the government’s head office in Kuujjuaq.
The course is made up of 17 PowerPoint sessions on a variety of topics a future entrepreneur might need to know.
The goal is to make entrepreneurial knowledge available for people who might not want to spend time in a classroom for it, said KRG’s local and regional development director, Adel Yassa.
He said going into small business isn’t really dependent on getting a certificate.
“It’s a question of knowing what you are doing,” he said.
The program was built in 2019 by the Kativik Ilisarniliriniq school board and Quebec’s school for entrepreneurs.
The government embarked on this project because owning a business is like owning a car, said Yassa.
“You have to put the time in to learn it,” he said. “You have to learn how to drive before we give you the key.”
The course is not currently offered online but KRG is considering it.
Yassa said he hopes it helps people improve their chances of succeeding in business by giving them the opportunity “to put in time to prepare before jumping into budgets, money and loans.”
There are currently 100 USB keys available, but more are being created to be sent everywhere in Nunavik.
If people have any questions about the information given in PowerPoints, they can contact the local and regional development department directly.