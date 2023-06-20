A trip to Woodstock Monday morning, June 19, to announce a $1.15 million contract with a multi-generational locally owned company couldn't distance New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs from the ongoing controversy dogging his leadership.
Following the good-news announcement, Higgs again faced media questions surrounding the cabinet and member revolt sparked most recently by his decision to review public school's Policy 713, dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity.
Until the Higgs government announced plans to review Policy 713, most New Brunswickers not directly affected knew little about it. The review announcement, coming on the heels of a failed attempt to revamp the Education Department's French Immersion system, turned up the heat on Higgs and Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Bill Hogan.
Hogan, MLA for Carleton, which includes Woodstock, and the former principal of Woodstock High School, took over the portfolio from Dominic Cardy, who resigned from cabinet and caucus following disagreements surrounding his government's language training policies.
As the French Immersion issue moved to the back burner, Policy 713 took over the hotspot on the front burner. The burning policy issue grabbed most of the oxygen in a province facing several critical challenges, including severe health-care problems, rising prices and a housing shortage.
Following Monday's announcement at Tarp-Rite Inc. in Jacksonville, Higgs told the River Valley Sun he does not regret instituting the Policy 713 review, calling it an important policy issue.
"What's our most important issue," he asked. "It's our children."
Higgs said parents need to be informed about important decisions affecting their children.
The premier and Hogan stand behind policy changes that require school officials to obtain parental permission for any student under 16 who requests name and pronoun changes reflecting their gender or sexual orientation.
Higgs said the policy would continue supporting students with psychologists and counsellors, but parents must be included in their children's life-changing decisions.
Critics of the Policy 713 changes argue they put younger LGBTQ2 students at risk. Several stakeholders, including the New Brunswick Teachers Association (NBTA), said the government never consulted with them before instituting the changes.
The revolt in cabinet and caucus came to a head on June 15 when six PC MLAs, including cabinet ministers, voted in favour of a Liberal motion to reverse the proposed changes to Policy 713 and called for "full consultation."
Former Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard went a step further, resigning from cabinet. The Saint John-Lancaster MLA said her concerns reach beyond Policy 713 and include long-running concerns about the premier's style of government.
"It's not just about Policy 713. I resigned because there is no process," she told the media following her resignation. "Cabinet and caucus are routinely dismissed. I have been struggling with this since October 2021."
Shepherd later released to the media a handwritten letter she delivered to Higgs in October 2021 criticizing his micromanaging style of government and failure to trust ministers and staff.
She claimed the premier's style threatened to destroy his government.
When questioned about Shephard's letter following Monday's announcement, Higgs described it as a personal conversation he regretted going public.
"It was a private conversation she and I had in my office, just her and I," he said. "I took it as that in terms of her concerns."
The premier didn't respond to questions about whether he changed his management or government style since Shephard expressed concern, saying again he would not discuss publicly what he deemed a private conversation.
Three cabinet ministers who opposed Higgs' efforts to review Policy 713 served at the top of the departments directly involved in Monday's announcement. Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr, Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for Opportunities New Brunswick and Jill Green, the minister responsible for Service New Brunswick, were not part of the premier's entourage visiting the Jacksonville business.
Higgs denied their absence had anything to do with in-party disagreements but it was related to their busy schedules.
Hogan, Carleton-Victoria MLA and Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson and Carleton-York MLA Richard Ames accompanied Higgs to the Jacksonville announcement.
Higgs told the River Valley Sun that recent changes which reduced regional input in government decisions do not indicate efforts to centralize decision-making in the premier's office, noting he won't be there forever.
Last July, Shephard stood at the centre of an extensive shakeup in healthcare bureaucracy. Just the day after the death of a patient in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, Higgs moved Shephard to social development, replacing her with Bruce Fitch.
At the same time, Higgs fired Horizon Health Network CEO John Dornan and revoked the elected boards of both Horizon and Vitalité, replacing them with appointed trustees.
Recently, the government announced plans to diminish the decision-making power of elected Anglophone District Education Councils, making their role only advisory.
The government is also pushing policies which would allow the Department of Energy and Local Government to overturn bylaws and amendments approved by councils in newly reformed municipalities.
Higgs said the changes don't aim to centralize power but are designed to correct systems which aren't working.
He said a government cannot continue with a broken system.
While the government turmoil raised the spectre of a possible snap election, Higgs said that is not in his current plans. However, he added he is not afraid to face the electorate if necessary.