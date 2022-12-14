The Blue Mountains council has voted in favour of a rezoning proposal for the Abbotts subdivision development in Thornbury.
At its meeting on Dec. 12, council voted in favour of a resolution to approve rezoning a portion of a town-owned road allowance from development land to open space. In addition, council voted to direct staff to prioritize tree preservation on the road allowance property as part of the vegetation assessment and vegetation management plan, which are required for the development to proceed. However, an attempt by Coun. Paula Hope to have a 1.5-metre walking trail proposed for the property removed from the development was not approved by council.
The rezoning once again generated significant public interest with council receiving delegations from two local residents Christina Eaton and Kim Harris Gardiner, as well as correspondence on the matter.
At its previous committee of the whole meeting, council had deferred making a decision on the rezoning, which was necessitated by the Ontario Land Tribunal’s decision to allow the Abbotts development to proceed. Council received legal advice on the file at a closed session earlier in the meeting. Later in the day, council made the advice it received public information.
Municipal staff explained that council did not have the option or authority to attempt to change the subdivision proposal, which the tribunal has approved.
“What is not on the table right now is a new development concept,” said director of legal services Will Thomson. “It is not in council’s jurisdiction or ability to change this development.”
Coun. Shawn McKinlay asked members of staff to clarify the meaning of “open space.” McKinlay said he felt there was confusion in the public about what the rezoning actually means, noting that the perception for many was open space means “get out the chainsaws and clear cut the whole space.”
Shawn Postma, manager of community planning, said lands zoned open space have strict conditions set on them in the town’s zoning bylaw. He said generally open space lands are meant for conservation and “are not intended to be developed with buildings and structures.”
After the explanation, McKinlay noted the proposed rezoning was helping with tree preservation.
“It’s quite clearly an added layer of protection,” he said of the change to open space.
After the resolution was approved, council adopted the necessary bylaw for the rezoning.