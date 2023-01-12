If you happened to be driving along Brock Street this past Saturday or Sunday afternoon, you couldn’t help but notice a long line of people snaking westward from the old site of Bredin’s Bakery, and even extending south along Bascomb Street.
What’s the fuss about, you probably asked yourself? The answer is that, more than a year after Bredin’s closed, a new batch of bakers finally opened the doors again, and the irresistible smells of sourdough bread and delectable donuts wafted out onto Brock and across the entire town, drawing hordes of eager customers. Within minutes, it seemed, the word was out on social media that the apple fritters at Little Thief Bakery were to die for.
On Saturday, the fritters were the first item to disappear, but the rest of the stock soon followed, and the new bakery had to close early. The next day, it closed even earlier.
It was the kind of debut small business owners can only dream about. This Tuesday, when the Cosmos went to interview the new proprietors, at least a half dozen people came to the door while we were waiting to be admitted. Each was disappointed to discover that the bakery was closed that day, but each vowed to be early in line when it re-opened its doors Thursday.
The story of the new bakery began in the spring of 2020, soon after the pandemic shut the doors of restaurants across Canada. Partners Greg Kneitas and Lauren Power, veterans of the food service industry in Toronto and north Durham, suddenly found themselves jobless, and decided to take a road trip across Canada with their black lab, Abbey. They lived out of their van for several months, and particularly fell in love with Nelson, a town about Uxbridge’s size on Kootenay Lake in the British Columbia interior. Could they perhaps start their own business in a small town like this?
By then, Kneitas had become a specialist in baking, with a particular fondness for donuts. Continuing to experiment with recipes, he often had pats of butter out on the counter in the van. He soon discovered that Abbey the lab had a weakness for butter, and would quickly snatch it if Kneitas lowered his guard. She became known as “the little thief.”
When they returned home to Seagrave, north of Port Perry, with the pandemic still raging, Kneitas and Power began selling donuts online, and then to retailers like the Trading Post, located north of Port Perry. Kneitas reconnected with an old friend, Myles Tucker, a chef who had also begun to specialize in baking. The three soon hatched a scheme to start up their own bakery as soon as the world emerged from the COVID fog. They scouted possible locations, naturally beginning the search in their home municipality of Scugog. But Tucker and Power had both worked in Uxbridge restaurants, and knew the community well. So when Bredin’s suddenly closed in the fall of 2021, they saw a golden opportunity. After “much negotiation,” the trio took over the lease at 12 Brock Street West last fall, and bought much of Bredin’s equipment as well. They set to work, but the extent of renovations necessary caused them to miss their Christmas opening target, it has proved to be a happy new year.
At the moment, the bakery, named for the Labrador retriever with the butter addiction, has a staff of three. Tucker makes the bread, mostly sourdough (from starter he created seven years ago). Kneitas churns out the donuts, the already-famous fritters, and other goodies. And Power welcomes the customers and manages the books.
A self-employed baker has a very long day, starting at 1:30 a.m., so for now the shop is only open four days a week, Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or as long as supplies last.