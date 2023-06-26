The Regional District of Nanaimo will be running curbside pickup audits this summer.
Staff will sort through recycling and organics carts in the electoral areas to check for contamination and compliance with general curbside program guidelines such as cart placement and the expanded organics program rolled out in March.
RDN staff said residents “are among the best at diverting material away from the landfill;” however, in 2022, the RDN saw a small increase in contamination from non-recyclable and non-accepted materials.
“Recognizing the good work that the residents of the RDN have put into recycling, RDN staff are focusing curbside outreach towards the top offending materials,” Ben Routledge, the RDN’s manager of solid waste services, said. The top three “wishcycled” item categories that are found in recycling bins are flexible plastics, glass bottles and jars and scrap metal and durable metal products. Those items are accepted at recycling drop-off depots.
Wishcycled items can jam sorting machines and present safety issues for workers, the RDN said. It can also come at a monetary cost. Recycle BC audits recycling programs across the province and tracks a contamination rate. If local governments reach above a 3 per cent contamination rate, they can be charged fines.