CURVE LAKE — Curve Lake First Nation is reclaiming its history.
The First Nation’s Cultural Centre is leading ongoing repatriation efforts to bring troves of artifacts and items — belonging to the community’s Anishinaabe ancestors — back to their rightful home in the First Nation.
Jack Hoggarth, cultural archivist and engagement officer at the Curve Lake First Nation Cultural Centre, with the help of staff members, is leading the years-long initiative.
Hoggarth studied repatriation at university. When he joined the centre five years ago, repatriating items from archeological companies, universities and museums back into the possession of Curve Lake First Nation was a top priority for him — part of continued effort to fill in missing parts of the community’s history that had been stripped away.
“A long time ago, especially within archeology, they studied our people, so they would go and gather our possessions: pipes, ceramics, projectile points (arrowheads) and even our ancestors (remains). They would take them to a museum or a university and they would study us,” Hoggarth said.
Decades later, Hoggarth said the same archeological companies have “boxes upon boxes” of Anishinaabe ancestors’ items and remains.
“Part of our job here is to not only reach out to those archaeologists to get back the things that belong to our people, but also engage on an even broader level and go toward the institutions, like the Royal Ontario Museum,” he said.
A major step forward for the Cultural Centre came in November 2019, when a substantial collection of about 50 projectile points were brought back to the community. The collection is currently on display at the Mississauga Street centre.
“(The collection) displays almost 10,000 years of history in this area. It was very important to have that brought back to our community so we can start to talk about that history,” Hoggarth said.
Repatriation efforts yielded another reclamation of sacred items in 2020. Through research, the centre learned that archives in Peterborough held some of the original hammer stones used to carve out the petroglyphs.
“I contacted them and they decided to repatriate them back to our community. Those are things that are very spiritually significant for our people so we’ll never put them on display, but we do ceremonies for them,” continued Hoggarth.
Over the last few years, 5,500 items have been repatriated to Curve Lake First Nation and the Cultural Centre, according to Hoggarth. Of the nearly 6,000 items, about 100 are displayed at a time in cycles at the centre. Spiritually significant items are kept safe and honoured in a special area.
The Cultural Centre isn’t just receiving ancient artifacts.
“There’s a continual process of reburial we’re facing. At the Cultural Centre, we also take in our ancestors and care for them in the physical and spiritual sense until they are reburied,” Hoggarth said.
Anne Taylor, who now serves as Curve Lake First Nation’s language co-ordinator, worked at the centre for a decade, beginning in 2000.
The bulk of Taylor and her colleague’s work involved reclaiming the remains of ancestors and arranging proper reburials.
“We had ancestors given back to us for reburial along with grave goods, other items that were found in the vicinity of any of the burials,” Taylor said, adding that the area on Brock Street, beside the YES Shelter for Youth and Families, was one of the first reburials the centre undertook.
Taylor spoke on the immeasurable impacts of repatriation in the community.
“It’s reclaiming our history. So much of our history has been removed from our knowledge. One of the beautiful things about repatriation and burials is that we get to participate in that acknowledgment of our history, and we get to hold ceremonies and we get to use our language,” she said.
“This small act of repatriation gives us back that power,” said Taylor, adding it’s an important step on the road to reconciliation.
Hoggarth wholeheartedly agrees.
“It’s our history coming back to us. As soon as we see these items coming back to our community, our people can come out and look at them and that history can be retold,” he said.
“That we have been here for thousands and thousands of years; that we never left this place. This is who we are and how deep of a connection we have with this land. That’s what’s so beautiful about repatriation because it carries that story with it. It helps us pass on our history.”
Despite the progress, Hoggarth doesn’t pretend there aren’t lingering feelings of bitterness among community members, especially some elders.
“There’s going to be those feelings in our community of resentment about the past and what was done, like our elders say, ‘our universities study us so much they’ve studied us to death,’” Hoggarth said.
That’s why repatriation is so important, he said, especially for the community’s youth: it allows the community not only to learn about their ancestors, but to heal, too.
If anyone has an item that may belong to Curve Lake First Nation, Hoggarth is encouraging community members to call 705-657-2758.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.