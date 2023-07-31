Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has opened its doors to farmers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba who are facing, or potentially may face, financial hardship due to dry conditions impacting crop quality and grazing lands.
“Some producers would know that their production is going to be challenged this year. There’s been some significant drought in Saskatchewan and much of Western Canada,” said Shannon Weatherall, Vice-President of Operations at FCC.
“We’re encouraging people to come in whether they’re sure they are going to need some assistance, or whether they’re not sure, to come talk to our team, to come into the office or speak with their relationship manager.
“Even call our customer service centre and talk about their individual situation and options, and then we can come up with solutions to reduce the financial pressure that they might be feeling.”
Although harvesting is still a month away, Weatherall said they decided to announce their assistance to help reduce the stress of a lot of farmers.
“Part of it too is for those who are unsure, they can come in and have a conversation about what might be possible, and then they can also see how it plays out and know they’ve had that conversation before,” she said.
“There’s a bit of stress with the uncertainty, and we’re big proponents in terms of mental health in agriculture.
“Some of it too is knowing that there is that support and that willingness to work with them to make sure they have that cash flow to get into the next production cycle. That’s where we want to be, is to support our customers.”
Weatherall spoke about the areas in Saskatchewan and Manitoba where farmers have been impacted the most because of the drought.
“There’s various drought all across Western Canada. I’m senior vice-president of operations for Saskatchewan and Manitoba, there’s certainly droughts in Saskatchewan, southwestern Saskatchewan in particular is very dry,” she said.
“But other areas in Saskatchewan and Manitoba would have below average precipitation this year in a state of drought as well. For some producers it’s multiple years in a row with below average precipitation which is a challenge.”
Weatherall spoke about the different ways Farm Credit Canada would help support producers.
“We’ll work with customers based on their individual situations, but some of those solutions we have will be considering deferral of their principal paymemts, or other loan schedule amendments, just to reduce that financial pressure and ensure producers have cash flow to move forward,” she said.
FCC’s main focus is to help provide financial assistance and resources to farmers ahead of harvesting time, so that they know the support is there if needed, said Weatherall.
“The weather has been a challenge for some areas, more eastern Saskatchewan than Manitoba. They actually, for three years, were faced with flooding and now they are experiencing a drought,” she said.
“It might be different the reasons for the challenges, but either way we want to make sure we’re able to support them.”
FCC encourages farmers to reach out to discuss their options that would help reduce the financial pressures that come with agriculture.
“It’s really important for peace of mind and for planning going forward to know what actions are available,” said Weatherall.
“Even if they are not sure what they want to do, we’re happy to sit down with them and talk about their individual situation, and go through all the options that might be helpful for them and support them.”
Farmers can arrange a time to speak with a consultant from FCC through their customer service centre at 1-888-332-3301, or online through their website: fcc.ca
“We work with customers and their financial concerns for sure, but we’re also big proponents of mental health services and support in the Ag industry,” Weatherall said.
“We do have a list of mental health resources in a publication that we released this year on our website: www.fcc.ca/wellness
“If someone is struggling with their mental health or just wants to look at what resources are available, I would encourage producers, anyone in the industry really, to take a look at that. There’s lots of good information on that website.”