Church Out Serving agrees with Darlene Love — nobody ought to be alone on Christmas.
The faith-based community group will host a free lunch Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. at its new headquarters in downtown Simcoe, and all are welcome.
“If there’s ever a day of the year that people need to have a place to go and be with people and have a nice meal, it’s Christmas,” Church Out Serving board chair Eric Haverkamp told The Spectator.
Lunch will be served free of charge to anyone who wants a seat at the table, regardless of income level or life situation, Haverkamp said.
“This is truly a community meal. It is for anybody and everyone,” he said. “We are inviting our neighbours to enjoy a festive feast, whether they are alone or struggling to make ends meet.”
And while Church Out Serving’s work is inspired by Christian tenets, residents do not need to be affiliated with a church to share in the meal.
Church Out Serving handed out nearly 200 takeout Christmas meals in each of the last two years. This year, diners will gather on Sydenham Street at Riversyde 83, the group’s newly built community centre and food hub that will have its grand opening in January.
On the menu is turkey with all the trimmings, along with options for vegetarians and people with special dietary needs.
Chef Elliot Coelho will do the cooking, with help from volunteers who prepare the free community meals the group serves every Monday and Friday throughout the year at a Simcoe church.
Registration is required to help the group plan. Residents are asked to RSVP by Dec. 19 by calling 519-428-1637 or emailing churchoutserving@gmail.com.