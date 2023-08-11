BRUCE COUNTY – Milt McIver, mayor of Northern Bruce Peninsula, received special recognition at the Aug. 3 meeting of Bruce County council for his 41 years of municipal service.
MP Alex Ruff, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, presented the award, and then stayed to speak with individual members of county council.
The Platinum Jubilee award celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of reign by recognizing the contributions of deserving individuals.
Chris Peabody, Bruce County warden and Brockton mayor, nominated McIver for the honour, as one of the longest-serving mayors in the province.
McIver was first elected reeve of the former Lindsay Township in 1982, and he became mayor of Northern Bruce Peninsula in 1999.
The nomination form stated that McIver, as head of council, also serves on Bruce County council where he was warden in 1994, 1999 and 2008. He has chaired numerous committees during his terms on county council. McIver “is a dedicated and trusted leader of his community and the entirety of Bruce County.”
McIver and his wife, Bonnie Warder, live on their farm which has been in the McIver name since it was purchased from the Crown in the late 1800s.
On accepting the award, McIver commented that “politics is not for everyone,” but those, like himself, who become “addicted” to it, find it “rewarding to serve our community.”
He concluded by saying he has had “great support from the local community for over 40 years.”
Ruff asked members of Bruce County council to briefly state their concerns about important issues.
McIver agreed with other councillors that housing was a key issue, but he said he’d “give the government a plug as well,” commending it for a “great job” on the government dock facilities in Tobermory.
Steve Hammell, mayor of Arran-Elderslie, said in his view, the key issue was “accountability,” namely, the need for it, especially involving the carbon tax.
Luke Charbonneau, mayor of Saugeen Shores, stated the issues he found important “in three words – housing, housing and housing.” He went on to say the majority of funding for housing goes to urban centres, “and that’s reasonable,” but rural areas need to get their fair share.
Ken Craig, mayor of Kincardine, said his key issue was “nuclear waste management and storage,” noting his municipality had served as a “willing host for some 60 years.” He described it as a “significant burden.”
Mark Goetz, mayor of South Bruce, said his main concern was “global warming – we can’t tax our way out of that.” He spoke about the need to look at alternatives, and to remain competitive in world markets.
Don Murray, mayor of Huron-Kinloss, said “the carbon tax” was his key issue, noting it’s taken “a lot of money out of pockets” in the agricultural community.
Garry Michi, mayor of South Bruce Peninsula, stated the need for doctors was the most important issue. “We need more help (from the government) in recruiting doctors.” He also spoke of the need to speed up the process of getting Canadian credentials for foreign-trained doctors