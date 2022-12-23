If a happy mom means a happy baby, then West Niagara may have the happiest babies around.
West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH) has a long-standing reputation as a preferred destination for expectant mothers. But why? And what changes will the new building bring to one of the hospital’s most prestigious departments?
THE MOTHER
Rose Houweling is a mother of four, three of which were born at WLMH, so she knows more than most about the service that the hospital delivers.
“Over the last decade of growing our family in West Lincoln, along with the Beamsville Medical Centre … we have received excellent care,” she said. “We have always felt very comfortable with our care teams and confident when concerns arose that we were in great hands.”
Because the hospital did not have obstetrics care between December 2021 and October 2022, Houweling delivered one of her children at St. Catharines General, meaning she has first-hand experience of both hospitals.
And, although she paid tribute to the care provided by the team at St. Catharines, she prefers the close-knit feel at WLMH.
“Because it’s a small-town hospital, you receive more personal care than at a large hospital where it’s easier to become another number,” she said.
And that close-knit, personalized care is evidenced by the fact that she’s seen many of the same faces across multiple deliveries.
“I've had some of the same nurses from my first delivery to my third, which was awesome,” she said.
Her relationship with her family doctor, Dr. Anne Aube, is so strong that even though Aube was on holiday for one of the deliveries, she dropped everything to head to the hospital to deliver Houweling’s baby.
THE DOCTOR
For Aube, family medicine lead at WLMH, the new hospital building will bring big changes to obstetrical care.
At present, expectant mothers go into one of two labouring rooms, and once they’ve completed delivery they’re hosted in an in-patient room. Only two of those rooms are private, the rest are shared, and the washroom is down the hall.
Aube admitted that’s not ideal but said that in the new building, there will be private rooms for mothers, from admittance to discharge.
“So the room you're admitted to delivering, you stay in. So you don't have to move after, which is great,” she said. It will mean there’s more privacy, and the mother won’t be moved around.
It also has benefits for the staff.
“Every time patients move rooms, the rooms have to be cleaned and prepped for the next patient, and they're cleaned entirely,” she said. “So that frees up the staff that are there working.”
Staff will also be enticed to work in a new building with modern equipment, which helps in this job market where qualified staff are scarce.
THE MIDWIFE
The hospital has a long-standing association with midwife care, being one of the first hospitals to give privilege to midwives back around 1998, according to Pilar Chapman, a midwife who joined the team shortly after it was established.
Since she’s been there so long, she’s delivered the babies from mothers she delivered, having a hand in two generations of a family.
That means mothers can see familiar faces and anchors in the delivery services in the community. The size of the hospital means that it’s large enough to provide all necessary services while small enough to be community-focused.
“It’s truly community-based primary health care,” said Chapman. “It really is a birth-to-death kind of hospital.”
It all means the obstetrics department scores highly on patient satisfaction metrics, said Chapman, and she puts that down to the close collaboration between the nurses, doctors and midwives.
Chapman is looking forward to the new building and all the modern comforts that will come with it.
She is looking forward to all the modern equipment fitting correctly, having better internet, and having doors that will accommodate the beds better.
It will be easier to stay on top of the crucial tasks in a health care setting, such as infection control. Having an operating theatre on the same floor will also help in situations where urgent surgical treatment is required.
“I’m very excited,” she said.