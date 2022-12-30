A special public avalanche warning has been issued for a significant portion of B.C.’s Interior, including the West Kootenay mountain regions.
Avalanche Canada has issued the warning — for the southern boundaries of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy and Kokanee and Valhalla Provincial Parks to Williston Lake north of Pine Pass and Mackenzie — until the end of Monday, Jan. 2 as the weather has begun to hiccup.
“The recent storm and subsequent weather conditions have destabilized a weak snowpack,” the AC warning detailed.
“A prolonged cold and dry start to the winter created a number of persistent weak layers in the snowpack across the interior ranges of B.C. The recent storm and warming temperatures have now destabilized that weak snowpack, making large, human-triggered avalanches likely.”
The storms that pestered most areas of the region added more snow to what was considered an exceptionally weak lower snowpack.
On Thursday, Dec. 29 Avalanche Canada’s J. Percival noted that people heading out should “keep it simple for now,” with patience urged while the warm and wet snowpack cooled and bonded.
He said backcountry users should make conservative terrain choices to mitigate the risk.
“Seek simple terrain to assess the snowpack prior to beginning your journey into more challenging zones,” he wrote.
Percival suggested sticking to lower angle slopes and choosing smaller objectives that minimize the consequences of an avalanche.
Avalanche summary
Many professional operations were reporting that a natural avalanche cycle was occurring, Percival wrote, with both persistent and storm slab avalanche were reported as large to very large (size 2.5 to 3).
On Dec. 28 “numerous skier remotely triggered, skier controlled and explosives controlled avalanches have been reported from small to very large (size 1 to 2.5). The continued testing with significant results provides evidence that the snowpack continues to be reactive to light traffic such as skiers.
“Further evidence of cracking and settling of the warm and moist upper snowpack provided good evidence of the new storm snow instability.”
Earlier this week explosive work was conducted and created some large (size 2) avalanches that gained mass with the available moist snow, Percival reported.
Snowpack summary
“Tuesday and Wednesday storm snow totals of 16-20 cm continued to bury a thin melt freeze crust that formed and it can now be found down 40 cm.
“Wind and storm slabs have accumulated over layers of either facets, surface hoar or a crust. Strong westerly winds have been redistributing snow into wind loaded features in treeline and alpine terrain.
“The snowpack is complex with several deeper instabilities that may persist through the season, and sustained past cold temperatures that had continued to facet (weaken) the snowpack.”
Layers of concern in this snowpack:
- A melt freeze buried Dec. 26 that is suspected to be found on all aspects and elevations below 2000 m. This layer can be found down 40 cm;
- An early December layer of surface hoar in sheltered areas and a thin sun crust in open south-facing terrain is buried approximately 60-75 cm deep. This layer has recently produced surprising avalanches in upper treeline and lower alpine terrain features;
- The most concerning layer buried in mid-November is made up of large surface hoar crystals, facets, and a melt-freeze crust and can be found up to 70-120 cm deep. This layer has been reactive at treeline between 1700 to 2200 m, on all aspects.
Source: Avalanche Canada