The Town of Nipawin said that it has started an investigation into a possible contravention of its code of conduct by Mayor Rennie Harper, with the help of an Alberta-based firm.

“This investigation will be a fair and impartial process that will take several weeks to complete,” said a May 25 release from the town.

The nature of the complaint has not been revealed by the town. Council did discuss the issue in a closed session.

“Bloom Centre for Municipal Education has been engaged to complete the investigation, which will include process reviews, interviews, analysis, and summarization that will be compiled into a final report,” the release said.

The town’s code of conduct has seven pillars:

According to the code of conduct, if the complaint is substantiated, then council can impose an appropriate penalty, which can include:

The town said more information would be released as the investigation is completed. The town told SASKTODAY.ca that they would make no further comment at this time.

