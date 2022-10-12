Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - ACFO-Témiskaming is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall.
Established in 1972, L'Association canadienne-francais de l'Ontario-(ACFO) région Témiskaming has worked to support Temiskaming francophones in numerous areas of their lives.
Now, at 50, ACFO-Témiskaming will be holding a Gala de la Francophonie on October 22.
The evening's event will include a dinner and dance, and will also be a time to recognize people who have made significant contributions to the francophone community.
Festival des Folies Franco-Fun will be taking this time to honour Francois Gauthier of Armstrong Township who will be receiving a pierre angulaire (cornerstone) award, ACFO board member Anne-Marie Loranger said in a telephone interview.
"This award is given to people who have done something great in the French community, something that moves us forward," she said.
Gauthier was chosen because of the leadership he has provided in the construction of a new hall in Earlton, she said. The Coeur du Village has transformed a former grocery store into a multi-use building in the heart of the town. A team of people have been involved in the project, and Gauthier "has been the leader to transform the grocery store into this amazing hall that people will be able to use for weddings or conferences, and anything else where people will need a hall to rent," she said.
The building includes "a pretty impressive kitchen," as well as state-of-the-art technology, she continued.
Jean-Claude Carrièrre, who retired from his position as ACFO-Témiskaming community development agent last year, will also be recognized for his years of work for the community. During his time with ACFO "things got done and they were done right," said Loranger. "We will recognize all his hard work in the French community."
Past projects ACFO-Témiskaming has been involved in and past presidents and community members who have contributed over the years will also be mentioned, she continued.
"The dinner will be catered by 28 On The Lake, and it will be at Riverside Place," said Loranger, adding that the music for the dance will be provided by DJ Bros (Justin Breault of Haileybury).
Tickets for the event are $50 each and can be obtained through Event Brite. The link can be found on the ACFO-Témiskaming Facebook Page or by scanning the QR Code in the window of the ACFO-Témiskaming office at 59 Whitewood Avenue West in New Liskeard, or by obtaining the information at the office.
"We haven't gathered together for the longest time," said Loranger. "This will be a great opportunity to get back together and be able to celebrate together too."