Renfrew -- Renfrew’s Director of Public Works and Infrastructure had some good news about the town’s drinking water when town council met last Tuesday night.
“This is a good news report and there is room for growth,” Mike Asselin said. “This report was done by the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) and I wanted to make sure councillors are informed as to the status of the town’s drinking water system.”
He explained the annual report was completed by OCWA and along with being good news, it shows room for capacity and there are no major issues that need to be addressed.
“We are at about 30 percent capacity so we are in good shape there,” he said. “We have had a Ministry of Environment inspection and that will be coming to council shortly as we are just waiting on the draft report. We will continue to bring these reports to council as they pertain to the water system so that you are aware of what is happening.”
The report also goes through the chemicals used for treating Renfrew’s drinking water last year, as well as laboratory tests done on samples.
Councillor Clint McWhirter noted that outside the known issue of manganese tinting the water at times, the results came back clean. If a municipality is found to be in violation of MOE standards, then it is liable to fines, and those fines have an impact on the final budget as the town is responsible for any financial penalties.
The report shows treated water samples from 2022 were free from E. coli and other coliform bacteria, and were well below the maximum allowed amounts of inorganics like arsenic and mercury.
There were two notes in the report on adverse water quality incidents during 2022, including one incident of coliform bacteria showing up in a February sample of distribution water such as what would come from a fire hydrant.
In that case, further testing was done both up-and-downstream along the Bonnechere River, where Renfrew sources its water supply.