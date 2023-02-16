For the first time since the project’s inception, a Strathmore hockey team participated in the Orange Jersey Project, hosting their game Feb. 11 at the Family Centre Arena.
The Strathmore Storm U13A team was selected to participate in the program, following an application to do so, and squared off against the Indus Hurricanes, losing 5-2.
Phil Temple, who sits on the Strathmore Minor Hockey Board of Directors, applied on behalf of the team to be one of 100 teams selected to represent the project.
“Our team went through some training modules regarding truth and reconciliation on Thursday, and they learned about the history and how we can understand the healing process to move forward,” he said. “There were five modules that our team went through, taught by two Indigenous teachers who covered the lessons in a classroom environment. Really, this is a project that promotes education and the path towards truth and reconciliation through sport.”
Following player introductions at the start of the event, festivities to honour the occasion were hosted over the course of a roughly 15-minute ceremony.
These included an invitation for local dignitaries to speak, a land acknowledgment, prayer, drums, and a ceremonial puck drop. The national anthem was also sung in Blackfoot.
Local dignitaries in attendance included councillors Rubin Buck Breaker and Carlon Black Rabbit from Siksika Nation, Richard Wegener from the Town of Strathmore, and Reeve Amber Link representing Wheatland County.
“We did not think that we would have a chance at getting the opportunity to be one of the 100 teams picked across Canada, so we were pretty excited,” said Temple.
The application process began in October 2022 to participate, and the team was notified they had received approval shortly before Christmas.
Each player on the Strathmore Storm U13A team wore a unique orange jersey with their player number and last name printed on them, as well as orange socks for the occasion.
“This is pretty new; I think this is the third year the Orange Shirt Project has been hosted … it is pretty exciting for Strathmore Minor Hockey to be able to do this,” said Temple. “When I registered our team, unfortunately I could only register by team. I was trying to register as an organization, but I could only register the one team.”
Now that Strathmore has participated in the Orange Shirt Project once, Temple intends to apply again in the fall to continue the practice for local players.