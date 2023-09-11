Chatham-Kent has a new Acting Medical Officer of Health.
Dr. Shanker Nesathurai was introduced to his new position during last Thursday’s monthly Chatham-Kent Board of Health meeting, two days after his first day in his role.
Dr. Nesathurai will be the Acting Medical Officer of Health until official approval is received from the Minister of Health, per the Health Protection and Promotion Act.
“The mission of the public health services is that everyone in Chatham-Kent has the opportunity to reach optimal health and a high quality of life,” Dr. Nesathurai said. “There are many priorities ahead, but this mission will guide us in formulating public health promotion and prevention programs.”
Dr. Nesathurai told reporters the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis and chronic disease are among the priorities for Chatham-Kent Public Health.
Dr. Nesathurai said that while the community is gradually recovering from the disruptions brought on by the pandemic, COVID-19 is not going away.
“I think we have to move to normalization, which is where COVID-19 will be managed like other infectious diseases by the public health service and physicians and hospitals in the community at large,” he said.
Dr. Nesathurai said the province will announce its vaccine rollout plans for both flu and COVID-19 shots in the near future.
In July, Chatham-Kent Public Health and Health Ontario advised individuals aged five years and older to consider delaying their booster until the fall when respiratory season begins to maximize protection against COVID-19 outcomes when peak circulation of the virus is expected.
Another public health issue Dr. Nesathurai is determined to tackle is the opioid crisis. There were 45 drug-related deaths in Chatham-Kent in 2022, 36 of those were related to opioid poisonings.
Dr. Nesathurai told reporters that substance use disorder should be treated like any other disease.
“This is a challenge that we must work on collaboratively and focus on strengthening our community response,” he said.
Dr. Nesathurai recommends everyone in the community has access to a Naloxone kit in the event of an emergency since recent data shows that about half of opioid-related overdoses occur at home.
The new Acting Medical Officer of Health also wants a renewed focus on programs and services to promote and protect the health and well-being of children.
“Chronic disease rates in Chatham-Kent are amongst the highest in the province,” said Dr. Nesathurai.
“We’ve got to get a hold on these issues much earlier to lessen the burden later on,” he commented. “The biggest impact we can make is on those aged 0-18.”
Improving service and programming in the rural area is another focus for Dr. Nesathurai.
He said rural public health units have unique challenges, such as the CKPHU, with a large coverage area and long distances for residents to get services.
Dr. Nesathurai said these challenges are not insurmountable.
“If it takes you an hour to drive to the hospital, then that’s really an opportunity to improve services and programming,” he told reporters. “If contraceptive services are not available to you close by, that’s one more challenge for public health services and programming.”
Dr. Nesathurai comes to Chatham-Kent with a wealth of education and experience.
He received his Doctor of Medicine from McMaster University and his Master of Public Health from Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, MA.
He served as the Medical Officer of Health for Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit from 2018-21 and, most recently, was the Acting Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Dr. Nesathurai is also a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation.
He replaces Dr. David Colby, who announced in March 2022 that he would retire at the end of the year but expedited his retirement to April 22, 2022, when he found out he could not carry his accumulated vacation time into 2023. Dr. Colby began his tenure as Chatham-Kent’s MOH in 2003.
Dr. Mario Kangeswaren was announced as Dr. Colby’s replacement, taking over his role as Acting Medical Officer of Health in August 2022. But Dr. Kangeswaren surprisingly announced his resignation in October to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Colby returned as Acting MOH, while the search for a permanent replacement eventually led to Dr. Nesathurai.