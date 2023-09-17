The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is inviting youth and young adults who have been involved in the criminal justice system or the child welfare system to an event that will allow them to both reflect on their own experiences, and discuss what programs could be created or enhanced to better serve those who have been involved in one or both of those systems.
“We know that First Nations youth are overrepresented in both the justice and child welfare systems. They also experience profound barriers when exiting correctional facilities or aging out of child welfare,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a media release announcing that the first ever SCO Youth Justice Forum will take place at the Victoria Inn and Conference Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
“The Southern Chiefs’ Organization has heard from many First Nations youth that when they reach the maximum age of care or serving their sentence, they are left to their own devices.
“It is essential that our youth receive support when leaving these systems.”
Recent statistics show that Indigenous people are grossly overrepresented in both the child welfare system and the criminal justice system in Manitoba, as it is estimated that there are approximately 12,000 children in Child and Family Services (CFS) care in the province, and that as many as 90% of them identify as Indigenous.
According to federal data, Indigenous people make up around 30% of the federal prison population in Canada while making up just 5% of the country’s population. But those numbers rise steeply in Manitoba, where it is estimated that at Stony Mountain Penitentiary, this province’s largest federal penitentiary, as many as 65 to 70% of inmates are Indigenous.
The free event will be open to urban First Nations citizens between the ages of 15 and 29, the SCO said.
“Guided by the seven sacred teachings, our Youth Justice Forum will provide the opportunity for young people to reflect on their experiences, while simultaneously envisioning future programming for youth,” Daniels said.
“Our goal is to develop programs and services that can support healthy and positives choices amongst present and future generations.”
According to SCO, the forum will provide a “platform” for First Nations youth to contribute to the creation of programming.
“Youth have valuable insights and should be included in discussions that directly influence the programs and services that support them,” Daniels said. “Our Youth Justice Forum provides a way for us to amplify and honour the voices of urban SCO youth.
“The forum will be a powerful tool to advance reconciliation and address the ongoing colonial systems that are directly impacting young First Nations citizens.
“Youth will be able to use their newly-formed connections and teachings, facilitated by Elders and Knowledge Keepers, to empower themselves as well as their Nations.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.