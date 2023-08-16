Grimsby has a new chief administrative officer, but it’s a familiar face.
Sarah Kim, who has already been with the town for four years, was appointed to the towns top role.
Kim has served as the town’s director of Legislative Services, or clerk, for the past four years, and became acting chief administrative officer in December after the departure of Harry Schlange.
She holds a bachelor's degree from University of Waterloo, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Kingston University, a Master of Laws (LLM) from University of Edinburgh, as well as a Diploma in Municipal Administration (DMA) and a Geospatial Management Graduate Certificate.
In an interview with Niagara this Week, Kim said it’s been a whirlwind, and she’s not sure she’s even let it sink in yet.
“With this appointment as the full time CAO, I am incredibly excited to continue to support council in the fulfilment of its priorities and initiatives for this community with so many great assets and to deliver a high level of service to our residents,” she said. “We also have a dedicated team of staff that I truly enjoy working with as we look forward to all the opportunities and the challenging work ahead.”
As she was already acting in the role when the new council took office, Kim said her first mandate was to deliver the 2023-2026 strategic priorities.
“The team effectively commenced on delivering some key projects and priorities aligned with this Town’s vision and values,” she said.
In a release, mayor Jeff Jordan said Kim is the right choice to lead the municipality.
“Sarah Kim has brought great leadership to the role of CAO, and will continue to lead the Town’s staff and provide advice to Council with her exemplary leadership skills, professionalism, and communication skills that she has demonstrated over her career to date,” he said.