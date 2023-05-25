The new Ombudsperson at the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre has spent the last few months studying cases, history and other related documents and is now ready to start taking calls from hospital users who have concerns or complaints about their care, she said Tuesday.
“I actually assumed my new role at the end of November and I’ve spent a great deal of time going through hospital policies and the parameters of the job,” said Alexis Shackleton, whose hiring was made public Tuesday morning. “Now, we’re at a point where we’re ready to publicize the announcement.”
Shackleton will lean on her experience with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s Client Based Services department and says she knows the importance of supporting both side of complaints about policy.
“I’ve worked there for a long time and one of the things I’ve learned is that you have to be able to support the organization in how it makes changes to policy as well as addressing complaints from the public. I want to make sure the organization is supported in terms of development of process,” she said. “A lot of fires can be put out with proper development of policy.”
Shackleton will handle complaints that previously went to the executive director. As Ombudsperson, Shackleton will be responsible for assessing, analyzing, and investigating these complaints.
New KMHC director Valerie Diabo was effusive in her praise of Shackleton’s appointment.
"Alexis is a great choice," Diabo said. "Her professional background, experience, personality and - most importantly - her independence, should provide the community with a greater level of comfort when making a complaint."
KMHC is in the process of setting up its website to explain the new complaints process and to provide a form for submitting complaints, the KMHC said. It is important to note that community members can request assistance from the Ombudsperson to prepare their complaint, which can be either in writing or verbally.
Shackleton encouraged any and all hospital users who have complaints or concerns about their care at KMHC to reach out to her directly by phone. A dedicated phone line has been set up to receive complaints and Shackleton is returning calls as of today.
The number to call is (450) 638-3930 ext. 2311. Callers are asked to leave their contact information and their call will be returned.
“The phone number is for users of the hospital who have complaints or concerns about their care, and we are excited about being able to step in and help community members who have concerns,” Shackleton said. "I will be focusing on the client experience and the services that are provided directly to the community. Because I'm from the community and coming in as someone who doesn't work in the system, I'm evaluating the situation as a potential user of the hospital. I think that will be a great benefit."