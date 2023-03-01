Looking for nominations for Champions of Gananoque
A call has been put out for nominations for Champions of Gananoque.
“We encourage the community to nominate individuals who through volunteerism have a direct impact on recreational and competitive sports in Gananoque,” a release from the town reads.
Three individuals will be chosen to receive the award through the nomination process. The plaque for this award sits at the entrance of the Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.
If you know someone who is deserving of this award, visit the town website or social media pages to obtain a nomination form.
Deadline to submit is March 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Community grants
Gananoque council has granted a $2,143 Tourism Advisory Panel grant to cover the 2023 costs of RibFest.
Council provided a community grant to the Gananoque Horticultural Society in the amount of $185 towards the cost of their plant sale, and a community grant to the 1000 Islands Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $2,975 toward the cost of its Women’s Day Event.
Waterfront Concert Series
In lieu of forming a waterfront music committee, town council supported staff’s recommendation to issue an expanded request for proposals to include the waterfront concert series and Le FestivILES.
It will include a minimum of 10 concerts for the Waterfront Concert Series, and three concerts for Le FestivILES.
Poet Laureate
Gretchen Huntley has been re-appointed as Gananoque Poet Laureate for the remainder of the new council’s term, which ends in 2026.
Support for alert system
Gananoque council provided its support to Augusta Township, which is seeking support for an alert system for children with special needs when they leave a caregiver or location when they are at serious risk of injury or death.
Fire chief recommendation
Gananoque council has approved the town fire chief’s recommendation to no longer use crossing guards to patrol the intersection of William and North Streets as the traffic flows have returned to pre-construction levels.
Reports
Gananoque council has directed staff to bring back reports on the following items: The feasibility of installing a kayak dock at Kinsmen Park (on the east side of the Gananoque River), improved maintenance of the canoe/kayak dock located at the Dog Park, and improving the municipal boat launch located at the north end of River Street.
Drop off hours to remain the same
A motion by Mayor Beddows to change the hours for the drop off of yard waste at the municipal yard at the end of James A. Brennan Road, currently timed from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., to 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., was defeated at town council.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)