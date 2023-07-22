Pickleball players in Grey Highlands are hoping more courts will be built soon.
Wayne Bumstead, chair of the steering committee for the Pickleball Club of Grey Highlands made a presentation at council’s meeting on July 19. The club formed earlier this year and recently became affiliated with the national and provincial pickleball bodies.
He said the club has already seen rapid growth with more than 50 members already. Their goals are to promote and grow the game in the local community and see more pickleball courts built in Grey Highlands.
“We want to work toward the development of better pickleball facilities in Grey Highlands,” said Bumstead. “Your recreation master plan confirms there is an emerging demand for pickleball facilities in Grey Highlands.”
Grey Highlands presently has just one outdoor pickleball court in Flesherton at Memorial Park. There are also four indoor courts at the community halls in Markdale and Feversham and three courts on the floor of the Markdale arena.
Bumstead said the current indoor courts are undersized and the smooth concrete floor at the arena is not an ideal surface. He noted that the Town of The Blue Mountains and Hanover have both recently built top-notch outdoor pickleball courts.
Bumstead asked that council consider pickleball as a high priority during deliberations on the community’s recreation master plan.
Council received the presentation and directed staff to work with the local club on pickleball initiatives.