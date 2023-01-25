Carlow Mayo Township council heard from resident Christine Camara at their Jan. 19 meeting who gave a presentation about starting up a neighbourhood farmers’ market in the municipality for the upcoming summer season outside on the grounds of the Mayo Community Centre. With no questions after her presentation, council took Camara’s presentation under advisement.
After being introduced by Mayor Randy Wallace, Camara gave her presentation on having a neighbourhood farmers’ market in the township at the Carlow Mayo council meeting on Jan. 19. She went through the pros and cons of having a farmers’ market. The pros were that it would provide healthy food, help local farmers and artisans, have community involvement and be a big part of the community and there’d be no start-up cost. The cons were that there would be low revenue, the revenue would be from the vendors only, it would be seasonal and the market’s content may limit business.
“We would like to sell fruits, vegetables, baked desserts, pickles and preserves, honey, other bee products and of course products from any other interested parties,” she says.
Camara says she was inspired by visiting and participating in other farmers’ markets in Maynooth, Combermere and Barry’s Bay.
“I always thought, why aren’t we supporting our local farmers?” she says.
The Carlow Mayo farmers’ market would join the 180 other farmers’ markets that belong to Farmers’ Markets Ontario that operate in the province each year.
Camara said that the regulations do not require farmers markets to register with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. She said that Ontario Regulation 562, called “Food Premises,” provides certain exemptions for farmers markets, allowing them to sell their wares as they are classified as non-hazardous homemade food products like fruits and vegetables. Those classified as potentially hazardous items would be things like meat, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy, which if improperly prepared or stored could potentially lead to foodborne illness.
Camara said they would form a committee to run the market and ensure that all the guidelines are followed by participating vendors. She said there was insurance to be paid, but any other costs would be paid for by the vendors themselves. Vendors would also provide their own tables and shelter.
“Choosing fresh and delicious local foods helps create jobs and supports economic growth. The Carlow Mayo farmers’ market would help build a strong sense of community. Every time you buy local, you make a positive impact,” she says.
Camara, who’s retired and has lived in Carlow Mayo for nearly five years, says she’s talked to a few vendors and a few community members and they’re all really excited about the prospect. She says she would also be one of the market vendors, selling produce, plant materials and baked goods, including homemade dog biscuits.
Camara says they hope to have a soft opening of the market in May, and be fully opened up and running by June, which would coincide with Local Food Week, which occurs the first week of June in Ontario every year.
For more information on the upcoming Carlow Mayo farmers’ market and how to get involved, please contact Camara at chris.camara@live.ca or at 905-971-3567.