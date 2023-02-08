As we arrive at about the middle of the season for snowmobiling in Alberta, for those regions blessed with enough snow to go riding, it’s an excellent time to remind snowmobilers to make sure that they have purchased an Alberta Snowmobiling Association (ASA) membership trail pass. Many people don’t bother with this important step in enjoying the roughly 6500 km of snowmobile trails and riding areas in the province because attaining a trail pass isn’t mandatory and is rarely enforced. It’s true, having a current trail pass isn’t compulsory, and the chances are that nobody will stop you from going for a ride because you don’t have one, but there are some excellent reasons to support the ASA by paying for a membership trail pass.
According to Chris Brookes, Executive Director for the ASA, about 50% of the revenue from trail pass sales goes toward supporting local ASA member snowmobiling clubs. These clubs are the volunteer organizations that build, groom, and maintain the hundreds of kilometres of their local trail systems. The ASA funding helps to pay some of the expenses incurred during this work.
These funds are also used for expenses, including fuel, insurance, financing grooming machines, equipment repair, and trail signage. About 15% of this funding goes towards provincial-level programming, including safety programs, support to member snowmobile clubs, and setting policies and strategies for developing safe trail systems.
Brookes explained that Alberta and BC are the only provinces that do not have legislation requiring snowmobilers to acquire a trail pass or membership to a provincial snowmobiling association. ASA trail passes are also the least expensive in the country, at $80 when purchased before Jan. 1 and $90 afterwards. “It’s less than a tank of gas,” said Brookes, “it’s less than the undergarments they wear to go snowmobiling.”
There are about 33,000 registered snowmobiles in Alberta, but as Brookes points out, only 5,500 to 6,000 memberships are purchased each year. The ASA is trying to accomplish a lot for this sport, but they are doing so on a shoestring budget. The organization has two full-time employees working in Edmonton, whereas snowmobile associations in other provinces have 15 – 20 people on the payroll.
When asked what the ASA could accomplish if more Albertans paid for trail passes, Brookes described a range of initiatives, including funding the interconnectivity of trail systems, with planned connections between communities. This kind of initiative could make it possible for someone to ride from Swan Hills to Grande Prairie, for example. Brookes also mentions funding for groomers as a priority; Alberta currently has about 35 – 40 used machines that have definitely seen better days. Added funding could also support establishing partnerships with regional tourism boards and rental companies.
But, as Brookes points out, none of this happens if people don’t buy trail passes.
When asked about what message he would like to give to Alberta snowmobilers, Brookes said, “Support your sport. If you’re riding the trails, buy your membership so your community volunteers can maintain that system.”