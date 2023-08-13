Visitors to Vince Marcotte Park in LaSalle may have spotted a new addition to the park that's a little out of the ordinary. A wooden box constructed high off the ground now adorns the park and now plays home to a group of helpful little creatures who only come out at night.
These constructs are known as bat houses or bat boxes and are integral to the health and safety of the local bat population. At the same time, bats help keep pesky mosquitoes away from our picnics, sports, and other outdoor activities.
According to the Ojibway Nature Centre's website, North American bats can consume half their weight in flying insects every day and that the little brown bat, a species seen in the Windsor-Essex Region, can eat 600 mosquitoes in a single hour.
Due to pesticide use, toxic chemicals used to treat wood, human interference, loss of habitat and roosting sites, construction methods, and a decline in insect prey, bat populations across North America have been in a steep decline.
Of the 21 species of bats known to Canada, eight of them have been recorded in Essex County, but only two are common to this area—big brown bats, in both urban and rural settings, and red bats, who prefer woodlands and hunt moths and insects drawn to lights.
The bat house in Vince Marcotte Park was put up by the LaSalle Horticultural Group, but these boxes are found across Lakeshore, Windsor, and most of Essex County.
"If you ever look into a bat box, there's a bunch of slats, and the spaces that bats crawl into are quite narrow—the gap is only about the width of your thumb," explains environmental consultant Paul Pratt, a retired naturalist for the City of Windsor and the Ojibway Nature Centre. "They really like to get into snug places and don't like a lot of open space around them."
"They're mostly for a distinct species of bat called the big brown bat and the little brown bat. They use the boxes during the summer time. They don't winter in them but they'll use them from spring through fall."
Pratt says one of the best examples of well-occupied bat houses in the Windsor-Essex Region are the two on the east side of Hillman Marsh Conservation Area. He says that they are a constant hub of bat activity.
"People put up bat boxes, I think, mostly because they think that they are flying in the evening—the same time the mosquitoes come out—and they are hoping that they'll catch a lot of small flying insects when they are out foraging," says Pratt. "They are very good at catching them."
However, for the bats, they are a safe place to roost and also serve as a maternity ward.
The need for bat houses is rooted in fact. Pratt says that some North American species have experienced a 95 per cent drop in numbers. A major culprit, especially to bats who hibernate in caves, is the fungus pseudogymnoascus destructans—otherwise known as white-nose syndrome. The fungus spreads through bat colonies and drains the fat reserves of hibernating bats, causing death.
Luckily, big brown bats don't utilize caves, but that doesn't mean they are always safe. Here in Windsor-Essex, where wind turbines are everywhere, Pratt explains that bats, even through sonar, have difficulty sensing the propellers. The tips of the props move at such a fast clip that the resulting air pressure differential can burst their lungs.
One interesting fact that Pratt was able to share is that even though the little brown bat is the size of a field mouse, they have been documented living as many as 30 years, allowing naturalists to observe them as they return to their bat house colonies year after year.
For more information or to see how you can help, please visit Essex County Field Naturalists' Club at www.essexcountynature.com and the Ojibway Nature Centre website at www.ojibway.ca.
For more information on building your own bat house, getting a supplied bat house, or to register yours to help track bat activity, please visit cwf-fcf.org.