From the ‘Eve of Destruction’ to ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, music can reflect upon the challenges of the day and give us hope in difficult times.
The Galt Museum and Archives presented a selection of protest songs from various eras during an event on May 3, 2023.
This event helps wrap up the “Politics of Sound” exhibition at the museum, which goes until May 7.
Resource development and volunteer coordinator for the Galt Museum, Chris Roedler, sat down with his guitar to sing 15 songs that have impacted society in unique ways.
Roedler has been playing guitar for over 30 years and says he was happy to find a way to mix his love of music with this exhibit at the museum.
“To be able to tie [the politics of sound exhibition] off with music like this, it just seems like a good fit for it,” said Roedler.
He says these songs may be from a past generation, but they are still relevant in today’s turbulent political climate.
“60 some years later and thinking, are we in along same lines again?”
Roedler says the war in Ukraine and the new civil rights movements in the United States are both examples that seem almost parallel with the Vietnam war and the civil rights movements of that age.
“It kind of just fits in both ends of the spectrum, which is kind of closer than I would have liked to see,” said Roedler.
However, he says protest songs do have a real impact on society, even if they may not completely change the world.
“When you listen to those songs, it brought people together and I think that’s the one thing you’ve got to look at,” said Roedler.
He says the message is very important to bring people together and to enable change to occur.
“I would hope that the message did come out, especially with songs like ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon,” said Roedler.
He says the songs, whether old or new, are an important reflection on the pressing issues of society.
“I do hope they shape the world and shape what we’re going through,” said Roedler.
He says the history of protest music really sprang up during the Vietnam war since the conflict was wildly unpopular by the general population.
“A lot of American people were dead set against that war,” said Roedler.
Songs like ‘Fortunate Son’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival became synonymous with the conflict and, by extension, with protest music.
Roedler says this is likely because the songs helped people stand together and see a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I think it gave a lot of people a sense of hope,” said Roedler.
Furthermore, he says he wants to see more songs with these powerful messages, but perhaps without the hardships that often accompanies them.
“Do I see this happening again? I hope so, I really do hope so. I hope we don’t run into anymore reasons why we need protest songs, but I honestly don’t think I’m ever going to get my wish on that one,” said Roedler.
One quote that Roedler turned to was from the Beatle, John Lennon.
“Just give peace a chance,” said Lennon in 1969, at the height of the cold war.
The next taste of music at the Galt Museum will be on Sunday, with Willy Big Bull performing live at 1:00p.m.