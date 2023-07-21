Cobden -- Ruth Remus celebrated her 100th birthday with family and receiving special greetings, including best wishes from the Governor General as the King’s representative in Canada.
A great-grandmother, she lives at Caressant Care in Cobden, in the village which has been her home since she came there a young married woman. She turned 100 on June 27 and was treated with a celebration and joined by three generations of her descendants to mark the special milestone.
Many in the community remember her from her days as the friendly face behind the post office counter where she worked for many years until her retirement in 1988. When she retired there Postmaster Bill Taunton described her as a woman who was dedicated to the job and serving the customer above all else.
“Postal codes are essential, and Ruth was willing to look them up for anyone who didn’t have them,” he recalled in an interview published in the Cobden Sun on her retirement.
Active at the Grace United Church, where she was a president of the ladies group, she was a faithful volunteer there.
“If there was anything happening at the United Church you could depend on seeing Ruth working way in the kitchen,” a family friend recalled in her birthday memory book.
Mrs. Remus was an avid gardener and family friends remember how much she enjoyed berry picking in the summer.
Her husband, Les, owned the service station on the corner of Main and Crawford Street in the village. During many years, Mrs. Remus also worked there serving customers. He died in 1974 as the result of a car accident and she was left a widow in her early 50s.
Daughter-in-law Maureen Remus said she is still remembered for a special treat people enjoyed in the village.
“At Halloween people went to her house for her sticky popcorn balls,” she said. “People still talk about that.”
The mother of Wayne and Kathy, Mrs. Remus has two grandsons and two great-grandchildren.