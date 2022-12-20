At the December 6, 2022, regular monthly meeting, the Wakaw Legion Branch 195 welcomed two new members, Regan Balone and Sandi Draude. The Branch 195 Membership Committee has been very active this year trying to recruit new members. With nearly 270,000 members in 1400 branches across the country, the Royal Canadian Legion represents a diverse group of people. Some of these members are serving or retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, some are the mothers and fathers, wives and husbands, sons and daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends of Veterans, and many are just regular Canadians hoping to make a difference by supporting the men and women who have served or are still serving Canada.
Each membership helps support veterans and their families by ensuring veterans get the benefits they deserve through Veterans Affairs Canada, helping them adjust to civilian life, providing financial assistance to veterans in need, helping find help for those suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues, and helping homeless veterans get off the streets to name just a few. The Legion is a democratic, non-partisan, member-based organization, whose members understand the importance of honouring past sacrifices and acknowledging the courage of those who served and still serve today. Through the Legion, Veterans can get the help and support they deserve. Without the members, the programs and services the Legion provides to Canada’s Veterans and their families would disappear. By becoming a member, volunteers help Canadians honour and remember Canada’s Veterans. As well, members have the opportunity to add their voice to advocacy efforts and the future of The Royal Canadian Legion. Legion policies and positions are determined through a member-driven resolution process that invites all members to bring forward issues, opportunities and solutions to their Branch. Resolutions may then be brought forward for provincial or national consideration. Local Legion Branches are the cornerstone of many communities across Canada and provide one of the largest volunteer bases in the country. Legion member volunteers provide local services and supports to build a stronger Canada and put on important initiatives and events across the country that remind us to take time to remember, such as youth education programs, commemorative activities and of course Remembrance Day Ceremonies to name just a few. These activities help to ensure Canadians never forget, but these activities cannot be left up to a small handful of volunteers, many of whom in small communities, are veterans of bygone military actions.
Across Canada, Legion branches like Wakaw’s would like to encourage not only currently serving or retired Canadian Armed Forces or RCMP member who has not yet joined the Legion, to add their voice and strengthen the organization, but also other members of the public. The Legion offers a Veteran Welcome Program which consists of a free one-year Legion membership, but there are memberships available for those who have no affiliation with the Armed Forces or the RCMP. So whether it’s helping local Veterans, supporting seniors, providing youth sports programs, raising funds for community initiatives and Veterans in need, or putting on events for fun and celebration at their branch, Legion member volunteers make a difference in their community.