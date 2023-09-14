Tina Mariee Prevost wants everyone to support the search for missing Indigenous women.
On Monday, Sept. 18, a walk in Timmins is supporting the Search the Landfill movement, which calls on the Manitoba provincial government to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, Morgan Harris and Marcades Myran.
The local walk starts at 60 Wilson Ave., moves along Third Avenue to Cedar Street then heads south to Kirby Street, where attendees will gather around the sacred fire at the Timmins Native Friendship Centre.
Prevost said she’s organizing the walk to support the families and friends fighting in Manitoba to get the government to search for their loved ones.
“We just want to raise awareness and support Search the Landfill and the families,” she said.
This is not a new issue for Prevost.
Prevost is a trafficking survivor and watching the events in Manitoba unfold hasn’t been surprising.
“Nobody looked for me,” she said. “I was just a teenager, a youth, and to know that the police and the government know that these women are in the landfill and refuse to bring them home, I don’t understand that.”
Working to support others and bring attention to causes she cares about has helped her.
“This is how we can heal from the past,” she said. “The shame dies when we share our stories with others.”
She said that race plays a role in the movement because it seems to play a role in the government’s decision.
“If that was a white woman or a white man, they would have searched the landfills. They’ve done it before,” she said. “Why are First Nation women, Métis women, Inuit women any different?”
Indigenous women make up 10 per cent of the missing women in Canada according to the Department of Justice Canada.
“It happens here in Timmins as well,” said Prevost. “We need to start a dialogue with everyone, and what can we do about this, and how can we educate?”
Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were members of the Long Plain First Nation who were identified as victims of an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg, along with Rebecca Contois and another unidentified Indigenous woman.
Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.
#SearchtheLandfill has gotten support from communities across the country.
“We need to support everyone, and there’s many events all over Turtle Island,” she said. “Not all of us can travel to Manitoba or Ottawa, so we’ll do the best we can here in Timmins.”
The walk in Timmins will also be a peaceful time to reflect on those who have gone missing or faced violence closer to home.
“I do things that are near to my heart, “ said Prevost. “These are other human beings, they’re someone’s daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend and auntie.”
She hopes that, even if people can’t attend the walk, they’ll consider supporting the work going on in Manitoba, and the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.
With winter coming, both Camp Marcedes and Camp Morgan are looking for donations to support the protesters through the coming months.
Support can also be given to the walk organizers through Prevost on Facebook. She is still looking for support with food and drinks for attendees.