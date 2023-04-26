GUYSBOROUGH — Roads were on the agenda at the regular monthly council meeting of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) on April 18.
In the past, the province entered a 50/50 cost-sharing arrangement with the municipality on paving projects involving J-Class roads – defined by the province as local roads that primarily provide land access and have little or no through traffic. But, as MODG’s Deputy CAO Shawn Andrews told council, “There’s no cost-shared paving funds awarded to the municipality this year.”
After discussion around the table, a motion was made to send a letter to the Minister of Public Works Kim Masland and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow requesting that the province reevaluate this decision.
In other business, Councillor Paul Long reported on the latest news from the Guysborough Community Health Board, noting that the deadline for this year’s wellness grant application is Monday, May 1.
Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche and Councillor Long reported to council about the continuing issue of emergency department closures, both in Canso at Eastern Memorial Hospital and in Guysborough at Guysborough Memorial Hospital.
In Canso, the emergency department has been closed for as many as 14 days in a row, mainly due to physician shortages. Peitzsche said, “People are very concerned…It’s terrible when you go that long. That’s a long time to cross your fingers and hold your breath that nothing happens…It’s a very stressful time.”
Peitzsche and Long pointed out that at times, when both emergency departments – in Canso and Guysborough – are closed at the same time, residents from the Canso area have to travel more than 100 kilometres to Antigonish for urgent care.
Councillor Neil DeCoff reported to council on the Transit Association of Guysborough (TAG), which is halfway through its three-year pilot project mandate. The organization has begun to plan for future funding strategies to keep the rural public transit service afloat after the original pilot funding comes to an end.
DeCoff noted that the service needs higher ridership numbers and more drivers, especially once the fleet of TAG vehicle increases from two to four vehicles, which is expected in early 2024.