TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – To describe Ben Maracle as a football star would certainly be fair.
He is, after all, the starting quarterback for U Sports’ Ottawa Gee-Gees, who recently returned to his home in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory after participating in a combine with the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos.
But a conversation of any length of time with the polite and well-spoken young man reveals much more than a football star. A football scholar might be a better description because, quite frankly, Maracle lives and breathes the sport with which he’s fallen in love.
It’s mere days after the combine in Edmonton and the 23-year-old is already processing what he experienced and filing it away, for use in the days, weeks, months and years ahead in his career.
“It was the best football players from Canada, the United States and there were even people from Japan, Australia and a couple of other places,” Maracle said of the combine, while sitting at the kitchen table of his family’s home on the Territory. “The best of the best showed up for a week to compete in basically all phases of the game, starting with the Combine series, which included your 40 (yard dash) time, your broad (jump), your bench (press), your (vertical leap), that sort of thing.”
Maracle speaks with a strong sense of purpose when he discusses his life and his passion. There is no conceit, just great confidence. He speaks with authority, but not arrogance. In fact, he exudes maturity beyond his years and an understanding of the path before him that defies his experience.
“We were able to compare ourselves athletically with all the other players,” Maracle said of the combine. “Then we got into more team-based stuff, which included one-on-ones, which is receiver, defensive back and quarterback. We also did running back, linebacker, that sort of stuff, and then pass skeleton, which is basically (playing the) entire game without the D line and O line, so it's just quarterback, receivers, that sort of stuff. We were able to test our skills against the best players and see how well we digested the playbook and that sort of stuff and show our skills to all the CFL scouts.”
And while Maracle made the most of the combine experience, he admitted that he had no illusions going into the experience, nor did he go in with even a hint of nervousness. Rather, he treated it for what it was: another step in his journey.
“I was an underclassman coming in” said the handsome and strapping young man with the quarterback build. “I knew that I have a second chance (next year). This was kind of just a learning experience. This whole spring, my offseason, is basically a practice run for next year when it's my real debut for the pros.”
That said, Maracle certainly didn’t pull any punches.
“I knew that if I put up good numbers now, it would boost my draft stock for next year,” he said. “I came in confident and I think I proved that I have what it takes to play at the pro level.”
But first, he’ll finish up his final season of U Sports football with the Gee-Gees, where he’s been the starter for four seasons.
*
“When did I start playing football?” Maracle asked his mother, Jennifer, when asked what age he started playing.
“I'm going to say you were around nine,” she answered.
“Yeah, nine sounds about right,” he added, “(for) the OPP League in Odessa, where I think there were only maybe four or five teams.”
And while most young Canadians have hockey dreams, Maracle said the complexity of football is what captured his imagination, and heart.
“It took me a while to kind of figure out what it was that I liked, but it's just an overall love for the game,” he said. “It’s the competitive side of it that I love the most: just being out there and it's always a competition and it's never the same competition. No two plays are the same so it always makes it interesting. You can never take a play off and everything is always different.”
For Maracle, his love for football would then transform into an obsession to understand every aspect of the game.
“I had to learn every facet of the game,” he said. “When I first started playing, I actually was a left tackle. I eventually moved to D line. I think I've played almost every position in football. From that, I've been able to gain a little bit of knowledge from each position, which is super beneficial when you're playing quarterback, because then you know what they're thinking, how they're playing, what their assignment is, what their job is and using that to your advantage to either expose that or for getting into scoring positions, being a better teammate.”
Maracle’s obsession would become his greatest teammate, helping him soak in knowledge and experience, build a better understanding of the game and its nuances, eventually preparing him to assume the most important position in football: quarterback, which happened in 2014 while playing with the Kingston Grenadiers.
“It was (coach) Chad Haffie who gave me the opportunity with the Kingston Grenadiers,” Maracle said.
That season, Maracle went on to rewrite the Ontario Varsity Football League bantam division record book as a QB. “Since then, I was like, ‘OK, yeah, this is my thing,’” he said.
That same year, Maracle, under the tutelage of St. Theresa coach Justin Shakell, helmed the St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School football club to the Bay of Quinte title.
“(Coach) Shakell was a great mentor for me growing up,” Maracle said, adding that after two seasons at St. Theresa, there was no football team in the third season, which prompted him to move to St. Joseph High School in Barrhaven, Ont., to be a part of the Football North program. “(It) was a prep program that played against teams out of the United States,” Maracle said. “We would play high school teams from places like Liberty, New Jersey, Ohio, those sorts of places. It was just a different level of competition, but it was kind of forced on me because of the lack of football in the area.”
Maracle credited some of his mentors during his formative football years with helping him become the player and scholar that he has gone on to become.
“I mentioned Chad Haffie,” he said. “He was one of the coaches who really gave me a chance playing quarterback and I would say it paid off that year. As mentioned, Justin Shakell was huge. He taught at Quinte Mohawk School with my mom, so they had a good relationship, which made him a little bit more insightful about my personality and that sort of way to coach me. Also, (longtime universities coach) Warren Goldie, who taught me more fundamentals about playing quarterback, how to make certain reads, footwork, how to throw the ball properly and he really took my game to a different level. And that's just for my younger years,” he said, adding the list would get much longer if he were to speak to his university days.
And then there is his mother, who smiled from across the room when her role in Maracle’s life came up.
“She would stand in the field with me while I threw (when I was young),” Maracle said. “I couldn't have done it without her. From helping me get in contact with Warren Goldie when I was younger to helping me out with payments, I would have been feet in the mud without her.”
*
Besides his time at St. Joe’s with the Football North Program, Maracle was also a member of the Football Canada Junior National Team from 2016 to 2018, after having starred with the Jr. Gaels of the OVFL, where he was an all-star in 2014. The Ottawa Gee-Gees recruited Maracle, where he’s spent the last four seasons, three of them as the starting QB.
“Coming from Football North, where the game speed was very fast -- playing in the States, you don't get that one yard so you’ve got to make a split-second decision about leverage, position, you’ve got to know what defence you’ve got, where your hot routes are -- so going from that to university, it wasn't a huge jump,” Maracle said. “It definitely helped me in my first couple of years.”
In fact, the experience proved invaluable as during his first season with the Gee-Gees, where he was meant to spend the season as the club’s backup QB but ended up the club’s starter after a season-ending injury to starter Sawyer Buettner in the first game of the season.
“I had to keep a really strong head (that first season),” Maracle said. “It wasn't a great year because I wasn't supposed to start, I was supposed to back up. Sawyer Buettner ended up getting a head injury in the second quarter of the first game and I ended up starting the rest of the season. And that was my rookie season.”
Maracle said he leaned hard into his love for the game and his meticulous approach and preparation in that first season.
“Just surviving that season, I knew that everything else from there on out was going to be a whole lot simpler,” he said. “I would say my first year was definitely a wakeup call to what university football is all about. From there on out, it's been fun.”
Maracle said his approach to the game is the same off the field as it is on it: put in the work and take nothing for granted.
“It's an honour to always be able to step on the field,” he said. “It's a privilege. Every time I get to practice, it's actually (an honour) that I get to practice. It's never like ‘Oh, I’ve got to go to practice or I have to do this or I’ve got to get up at 5:30 and go for a run.’ No, I get to do that and that's the perspective that I've been able to gain from coming to places like (Ottawa). I've always had to drive to Kingston or I've had to drive to Ottawa or I've had to drive to Toronto, drive to the states or whatever. Every time I get to get up and go to my dome or go to my workout facility, it's always been a huge privilege and I've been able to identify that.”
On the field, the world really is Maracle’s oyster. With a final year of Gee-Gees football ahead, Maracle is focused on winner, and preparing for the pros.
“I always have my mind set on winning a championship,” he said. “But before then, I need to get myself ready and this spring is really setting me up for that to go into the next season fully ready to do the most. I finished the combine, that was a good tool for me, and then I'll be joining the (CFL’s Ottawa) Redblacks’ camp next month. I'll be interning as one of the quarterbacks on the team. I'll be doing that up until the first game.”
As always, he’ll employ the approach that tougher challenges make everything else seem easier.
“I've always thought that the higher the competition that you play against, everything else seems so much easier. So after that, it'll be a good tool to have coming into next season.”
Off the field, Maracle intends to keep giving back to the sport that has given so much to him. Last summer, with the help of his mother and the Toronto Argonauts, Maracle hosted a flag football clinic at Quinte Mohawk School, where children learned skills and drills from Maracle and Argos player Deionte Knight. Argos legend and GM Michael (Pinball) Clemons was also a part of the event. Maracle hopes to host similar clinics in the future.
“I'd like to expand on those this year,” Maracle said. “Hopefully go to a couple of different Reserves and eventually make it possibly more of a global thing. The purpose of it is to bring football to all kinds of communities that don't see football. I got that whole idea from growing up here. I didn't see a whole lot of football here. It was just kind of a dream of mine (to play football). If I can enrich the lives of others, I always find it makes me feel enriched.”
Maracle said he and Clemons spoke at the combine in Edmonton about taking the program forward.
“We were able to kind of brainstorm a little bit about the coming year,” he said. “I told him that I wanted to expand the camps and do more with it, do more with my time and kind of dedicate the summer to doing more with the camps and going all over with them.”
*
Maracle spoke proudly about his Indigenous heritage and upbringing. In fact, he said, he feels a sense of responsibility to not only himself, but to his people.
“(Being an Indigenous athlete has) been a huge driving factor for me,” he said. “I also don't want to let down a whole community,” he said. “All these people who look up to me, that's what keeps me going, knowing that every time I step onto the field, I'm representing more than myself. I have endless, endless drive. For me, in terms of the recognition of Indigenous people in sport now, it’s huge.
“It's something that I'm starting to get behind and it's a really great opportunity for Canadians to recognize the past and the truth behind it and encourage more people to get away from Western philosophy and start to accept who they are as Indigenous people and understand that they have a lot to bring in terms of things like their cultural values and such. I've started to realize that, too. I'm a unique person coming from a Reserve, which, if people didn't point that out to me, I would have never recognized. Having more people recognize the unique qualities that you bring to the table is really important.”
Both Maracle and his mother made a point of acknowledging the role the Kenhtè:ke longhouse has played in the young man’s life and career.
“I would say the influence of the longhouse, first off, affected my personality and the way I approach things,” Maracle said. “To start off, it makes me approach things in a very respectful way. I respect everything when approaching things now. The kindness, the delicateness.”
His mother noted the influence the longhouse had on the kind of leader and friend her son would become.
“I’m thinking about the struggles that you had because people expected you as a quarterback to be this over the top, really vocal leader,” she said to her son. “In the longhouse, everything is done by consensus. There is no leader and you struggled with that. And you were actually taken out of the position at one point and shuttled sideways into a receiver position because you didn’t fit the stereotype of a quarterback. But if you were to ask any of his teammates, they would say that he very much is their leader, but he leads through deep listening. You interact and you develop relationships with your players and I don’t think you even realize that you’re doing that,” she said to Ben. “And that comes from the way you were raised in the longhouse.”
The longhouse, Maracle noted, helped shape into who he not only is, but who he himself believes he is.
“(The longhouse) is definitely where I learned my value,” he said. “As my mom was saying about me kind of struggling with stepping in. When I was younger, I might have gone to an identification camp where (players were) being recruited, where you could have 20 to 30 quarterbacks all pushing each other trying to get a rep, back then I might have just taken the approach that I wasn’t going to fight for a posting, I’d wait for my turn. But if you wait for your turn, what we learned in longhouse was that you're going to get forgotten, you're going to get left out. That's just the difference between the longhouse and Western society. You're not pushing for your position. You’re learning from the person in front of you and then eventually you fill that position when you're ready, not because you've forced it on yourself, but because you don't want to be in that position like I was in my first year where you're stepping in and you're not ready. That's the difference.”
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.