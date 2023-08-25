After four months, there have still been no leads regarding the homicide that took place in Harbour Grace in April.
Police found the body of 34-year-old Adam Mercer in a burnt-out vehicle on Glover Road on April 11. The death was ruled a homicide the following week, and on April 19, RCMP released a statement saying that police have information leading them to believe the murder was carried out by more than one suspect. The statement also said that police believe there are witnesses who are withholding vital information regarding the murder. At a press conference on April 19, RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said that police had identified suspects, but called on the public for more information from witnesses that could aid the investigation. Since then, no new information has been made public.
The Shoreline reached outlast week to the RCMP for further information on the case.
“Our Major Crime Unit, which is leading the investigation, has indicated there are no updates to share at this time,” said the director of strategic communications for the RCMP, Glenda Power. “We continue to encourage anyone having information relevant to this homicide to contact the RCMP at 709-772-5433 or 709-637-4420 if they have not already done so.”