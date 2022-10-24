All current councillors in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands secured enough votes to earn re-election, according to unofficial results.
They include Brian Mabee, Jeff Lackie, Terry Fodey for Ward 1; Mark Jamison and Gordon Ohlke for Ward 2; and Brock Gorrell for Ward 3.
In Ward 1, Fodey received the most votes, with 906, Lackie got 818 and Mabee 743. The challengers in that ward were Tom Lawler (616 votes), Brian Cornish (608 votes) and Dennis Reid (169 votes).
The township's mayor, Corinna Smith-Gatcke, was acclaimed for a second term.
"The seven of us got along well, we respected each other, and we had different opinions," said Fodey. "The fact that we can continue on rather than having to introduce ourselves to one another and start over, that won’t happen now."
That’s what resonated with the public, Fodey added.
"That’s what got us elected four years ago and I think people wanted that continuation."
Mabee echoed Fodey’s thoughts.
"The continuity is part of it, as well as a council that residents all know is getting well together, are corporative, and moving the Township in a positive manner forward."
In Ward 2, Ohlke got 752 votes, Mark Jamison got 705 – enough for both men to earn re-election. John Paul Jackson, seeking election in Ward 2, did not receive enough votes, with 428.
"One is always humble from the amount of support we’ve received," Ohlke said. "When I first ran for election, I was new to the township, I knew nobody, and a very gentle and wise lady told me that if people were happy with the government, there would be low voter turnout and incumbents would be returned. Back then, she said that’s not the case right now so if you’re going to run, now would be the time. I would interpret this election in terms of what she advised me. This was a low turnout (in voting) and all incumbents are back. I would think the public is happy with us."
In Ward 3, Gorrell was re-elected with 281 votes, beating Jason Page, who received 208 votes.
Smith-Gatcke said she is looking forward to continuing the work this council has already started in the last four years.
"There's definitely challenges ahead with our infrastructure that we have to deal with,” said Smith-Gatcke. "We have an infrastructure deficit. Going through the asset management (plan) we learned a lot through that, so it’ll take a council that’s already up to speed to figure out where we’re going to go."
Those seeking re-election touted that their provincially mandated asset management plan has been finished on time, providing indication of where focus needs to occur with regards to the township’s infrastructure. As well, they’d like to see continuation of projects already underway, such as the new fire station in Seeley’s Bay in Ward 2, and the Ivy Lea Wharf Project – which will have a parking lot and redesigned boat launch.
The current council also touts that the township has the second lowest tax rate in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, behind Athens.
"It would have been fine if there were other people elected that wanted to do the job," Smith-Gatcke said.
"As long as you want to do the job, that’s the most important thing - you have to be willing to grow and learn about the job. But this means we don’t have any lag time now and can hit the road running."
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)