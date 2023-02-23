The Village of Alix will spearhead a drive to generate more funds for the major regional search & rescue society. The decision was made after a presentation at the Feb. 15 regular meeting of council.
In a phone call to the ECA Review Feb. 17 Mayor Rob Fehr confirmed Alix council heard a presentation by Central Zone Search & Rescue spokesperson Bev Sliger. “They’re very instrumental in the search & rescue component,” said Fehr.
Sliger described the huge swath of central Alberta the organization covers and it’s modest budget of $150,000 from the provincial government. She explained inflation has hit the organization rather hard, noting the society’s monthly bills are almost $4,000.
The organization handles searches for many different reasons, including missing children, seniors who wander off, collapsed buildings, high angle rescue, water rescue and much more. The society also works with partners such as fire departments and police.
However, there is one job the search & rescue isn’t very good at. “They aren’t very good at promoting themselves,” said Fehr, who noted Sliger told council the search & rescue group had difficulty asking for money.
Fehr noted the search & rescue group recently made a presentation at the central Alberta mayor’s caucus and the idea of a modest per capita fee charged to every municipality in Central Zone Search & Rescue’s coverage area seemed to be positively received.
Fehr stated per capita fees between $3.50 and $5 were mentioned and the mayors seemed to accept these.
Fehr noted that the Village of Alix has decided to become involved in helping the search & rescue group by drafting a letter to be sent to all aforementioned municipalities to float the idea of a per capita fee. He noted councillors unanimously passed a resolution asking staff to draft the letter.
Great volunteer
Fehr noted a very dedicated Alix volunteer, J. Hillerman, was set to receive a Queen’s Jubilee medal at the council meeting but she was unable to attend.
“She was volunteering at the time,” said the mayor, “and couldn’t make it.”
Fehr stated Hillerman was nominated for the award for her dedication to the Alix community. “I nominated her,” said the mayor. “I think she kind of suspects me.”
The mayor noted Hillerman helps so many groups it’s difficult to list them all, but noted the fire department and resource centre as two she’s aided.
He stated Hillerman is modest and even though she’s very busy in the community she likes to fly below the radar. Her medal will be presented to her at a future meeting.
Needs replacement
Fehr stated Alix councillors unanimously passed a resolution to replace the 54 Street lift station. He noted it’s failing and is old and worn out. However, Public Works staff have noted some equipment from the lift station can be salvaged and used as a back-up in the future.
The replacement project is now in the engineer’s hands.
Fehr noted the project should be started and finished this year and suspects the infamous supply chain problem shouldn’t have any effect on this project.
Updating important equipment
Councillors unanimously passed a resolution to replace automated external defibrillator (AED) parts in both the arena and community hall for a cost just under $700.
Mayor Fehr noted certain parts of an AED, specifically the paddles and battery, need to be replaced every four years.
He added staff also informed council first aid kits will also need to be updated as the federal government is asking that all public first aid kits meet CSA standards.