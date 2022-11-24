The North Kawartha Roads Department is holding its annual Chuck it in the Bucket holiday food drive to support the North Kawartha food bank.
A front-end loader will be stationed at two locations over two different nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
On Dec. 7, it will be in Woodview at Wilson Park on Northey’s Bay Road. and on Dec. 8, it will be at the parking lot beside Hunter’s General Store in Apsley, across from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 381.
Donations of non-perishable food goods can be placed within the loader bucket. The food bank’s greatest needs continue to be cereal, juice and jam, while canned soup, chili and stew are also in demand.
Gift cards, cash and cheques payable to North Kawartha Food Bank may be deposited within the wrapped donation box. Tax receipts can be issued by the North Kawartha Food Bank for donations of $20 or more.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.