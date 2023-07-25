The search continues for somewhere to build Haldimand-Norfolk’s first hospice.
The citizens’ committee pursuing this goal has received offers of two parcels of donated land, one in Norfolk and one in Haldimand.
But the vetting and approval process takes time, said Maureen Russell, a bereavement care provider and Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice board member.
“We have to make sure it’s a viable piece of land for us that will work with everything we need to do” and pass all planning and site requirements, she said.
“Right now, we’re working with both (municipal councils) to see what comes to fruition.”
Ideally, Russell said, the hospice will be built somewhere “peaceful and accessible” that affords residents and loved ones the chance to be outside in nature.
“Somewhere that fills people’s hearts and makes them feel comfortable,” she said.
“Nature is medicine. Hospices are meant to be more homelike, and we want to have space to be outside. Some folks choose to die outside, so we want to make sure that’s available for them too.”
Based on the population of the two counties, the province will fund 60 per cent of the roughly $1.5 million it costs to staff and operate a six-bed hospice each year.
But the committee wants to build a 10-bed hospice that anticipates future growth and provides space for day programs.
The cost of the proposed 16,000-square-foot facility is a “moving target,” Russell said.
The committee’s best guess is somewhere around $15 million, up from $11 million a year ago as construction estimates continue to balloon.
Russell was at Thompson Waters funeral home in Port Dover on Monday to accept a donation of $15,000 from six Haldimand-Norfolk funeral homes on behalf of Milton-based Evergreen Crematorium, which allots money to the homes for charitable causes each year.
This is the latest in a string of recent donations to the hospice project, including $42,000 from the Presbytery of Hamilton of the Presbyterian Church in Canada in early July and $10,000 from the Hike for Hospice fundraiser in May.
“We are seeing some momentum,” said hospice board secretary Anita Priestly. “I think everybody sees the need.”
Having a hospice in the two counties would let residents spend their final days closer to home instead of having to travel to hospices in Brantford, Hamilton, Woodstock or Grimsby.
“There’s lots in the outlying areas, but none home,” Russell said.
“They’re all wonderful. We just need more,” Priestly added.
As the hospice committee continues its quest to secure a physical home, Russell offers bereavement counselling out of a satellite office inside a Port Dover pharmacy.
The group also offers support to grieving children and caregivers anticipating a loss.
Members make presentations about dying and bereavement to long-term care homes, churches, schools and community agencies.
And every Wednesday morning, a bereavement walking group takes to the streets of Port Dover to exercise and share their experiences of grief in a supportive setting.
All programs are offered free of charge and funded by donations.
“The community has been hugely supportive from the beginning,” Russell said.