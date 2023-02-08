A Milton resident is celebrating after winning $100,000 in OLG lottery’s 6/49 draw which she calls her ‘first big win’.
Megan Difrancescantonio matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the December 21, 2022 lotto 6/49 draw to win the big prize.
Megan, a 38-year-old government employee, said she has a lottery subscription, and this is her first big win.
“I got an email. I was very happy to see the news,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I told my husband, and he was very happy too.”
Megan said she doesn’t have any plans for her winnings. “It’s a surreal and exciting experience,” she concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.
