Alessia Ferris is the new curator of the Museum at the Craigleith Heritage Depot.
On Jan. 1, Ferris became the curator at the museum and archives with the retirement of Andrea Wilson.
Ferris is excited to take over the reins and said she looks forward to the future.
“There will be more exhibits and more programs for adults and children to teach the history of our area and get people aware of what we have in the archives,” she said.
Ferris said, in 2023, she will be focused on the natural history of the local area and plans an exhibit of fossils found in the town.
Ferris has been working with the museum since 2016 and started as a part-time student and she has risen through the ranks to the post of curator.
Currently, the Depot building is undergoing a renovation project, which is expected to conclude at the end of January. Full details about the work being done can be found here.
Ferris said the museum will be ready to go when the construction at the iconic building is complete.
“We’re planning and we’re preparing for the time they tell us: 'you’re good to go.'" she said.
Wilson has been with the town since 2016 and enjoyed her time with the local museum.
“It’s been fantastic. The public has been amazing and people love the building. It was a good place to finish a career,” she said.