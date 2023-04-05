MORRISBURG – A development property on County Road 2 that was subject to a rezoning and change of use process in 2020 and 2021 is now up for sale.
In 2020, a mixed-use commercial/residential development was proposed for a one acre parcel of land west of the McIntosh Inn and Conference Centre. The land was owned at the time by then-South Dundas municipal councillor Lloyd Wells.
Concerns about the development’s proximity to the Morrisburg Industrial Park led to the applicants changing the development to commercial units on the ground floor, and a hotel located on the remaining floors. That application was approved.
During the project application process and eventual approval by council, Wells said he was the property owner and an investor in the development. Since that time, things have changed.
“I withdrew my investment after council turned down the residential units,” Wells told The Leader.
He also confirmed he sold the property but did not confirm the buyer at the time. The development application was led by Stefano Ferrante, who owns other mixed-use property developments in Eastern Ontario.
“I don’t know what they are doing with the property,” Wells stated.
The property was listed for sale on April 1 on Realtor.ca by EXP Realty from Ottawa for $1.1 million. The listing states that preliminary plans are in place for a three-story building with “ground floor commercial space and two floors of indoor storage.”
The listing continues, “This project will bring much needed modern commercial units and state of the art, temperature-controlled indoor storage facilities to the town and it has been meticulously designed and planned out.”