Zebedee Nungak is calling for an overhaul in Inuktitut language revitalization across Nunavik.
Nungak, director at Avataq Cultural Institute, was one of about 50 people who showed up at an open dialogue session June 16 between Ian Lafrenière, Quebec’s minister of First Nations and Inuit relations, and people in Kuujjuaq about how the Quebec government can help promote and support Indigenous languages and culture.
“The need is well beyond school, we need a total upgrade of language instruction and exposure,” said Nungak during the meeting.
Leaders of multiple organizations were present, ready to pick up a microphone and share their opinion on the matter. Lafrenière never intervened; he only listened and took notes.
“Our language is eroding very dramatically,” said Nungak. “We have to do serious work to stop that erosion.”
He estimated that in order to start a new project on language revitalization, the Avataq institute would need about $4.5 million.
Avataq director Zebedee Nungak speaks in Inuktitut, talking about how infrastructure and resources are needed to revitalize use of his language. (Photo by Cedric Gallant)
Nungak also pointed out that although the percentage of Inuktitut speakers in Nunavik is high, the real data that needs to be looked at is how proficient individuals are.
“We have nothing to brag about,” he said, “because the language we are speaking now is about 30 per cent of our grandfathers’ total command of the language.”
That statement resonated with Lafrenière.
“Is the quality of the language diminishing with time, just like we are seeing with French?” he said in an interview during the lunch break. “Have our kids mastered the language well? I really liked that comment, because it is true.”
Attendees expressed gratitude that an open dialogue between the government of Quebec and the Inuit leaders was able to happen.
“I have been asking the Quebec government to meet us for this purpose,” said Sarah Aloupa, president of Kativik Ilisarniliriniq, Nunavik’s school board.
“When I was going to school, our language was still very strong,” she said. “Looking at the students today, some don’t even speak Inuktitut anymore.”
Alaku Kulula, the board’s assistant director, said if the Quebec government provided Inuktitut translation for its mandated primary and high school curriculums, courses like math and sciences could be offered in Inuktitut.
An official translation would go a long way, she said, because it is difficult to take curriculums for math or sciences and modify them into Inuktitut.
It would also help students learn the language beyond just the mandated class where it is taught, she said.
Another concern was brought up by Martha Grey, of the elders council. Official documentation and letters sent by the government of Quebec is always in French, sometimes in English. She said for a lot of elders, having Inuktitut documentation is crucial and would avoid a lot of those letters being thrown away.
The child fostering system was also a concern for attendees.
They said children taken by the Department of Youth Protection are often sent to foster homes down south, separating the children from their language and culture. This also contributes to deterioration of Inuktitut over time.
“Today in each community there is one child who has lost their language,” said Aloupa.
First Nations and Inuit Relations Minister Ian Lafrenière’s team and the attendees of the dialogue sit together at the table, eating lunch while continuing their discussions. (Photo by Cedric Gallant)
The dialogue remained respectful throughout the session, but numerous demands were made to Lafrenière.
He said while this exercise does not mean immediate action will take place, “We are not throwing promises for nothing to happen.
“There won’t be any miracles, and people understand that. It’s work that will take time.”