The Super Mario Scavenger Hunt - hosted by Hug and My Place, part of the mental health capacity building program in the Medicine Hat Public School Division – was full of eager participants Friday, with over 400 people showing up before noon.
“The scavenger hunt was really fun,” said Honor Brown who managed to collect 12 coins.
Brown is six years old and will be going into Grade 2 next year at Ecole Connaught school in the French Immersion program.
Four-year-old Dax, his sister Brielle and mom Tiffany Rasmussen were also enjoying the event. Dax will be going into preschool in September and Brielle will be in Grade 1 at Connaught, where mom Tiffany teaches Grade 4. Brielle’s favourite part of the scavenger hunt was picking up coins, and she and Dax both managed to secure 12 coins each as well.
“Our Hug coaches work really closely with our teachers at the school,” said Tiffany who added their summer holidays have been wonderful so far. “They sent out a calendar of events for everyone at the end of the year and this one sounded really fun.”