The County of Stettler wants its managers to more closely examine tender contracts to ensure roads are returned to the condition they were in before excavations. The issue was discussed at the Sept. 14 regular meeting of council.
Coun. Ernie Gendre asked that the subject of post-contract remediation be added to the agenda.
Gendre began the discussion by stating the matter was brought to his attention during a county council “walkabout” in the Hamlet of Byemoor this spring.
Gendre stated apparently a water line was excavated and repaired by a contractor working for the county but the road construction afterward, “...was not really up to snuff.”
Gendre stated he didn’t know exactly when the work was done but stated he felt the contract should clearly state that when a road is excavated for repair work, the road must be returned to its pre-excavation condition.
Gendre added that Stettler County shouldn’t have to spend money go to repair a road or return it to pre-construction condition.
“We already paid for it once, we’re paying for it a second time,” said Gendre.
Councillors Justin Stevens concurred. “I actually support this stance,” said Stevens, who added that one year warranties on earthworks are typically included in the construction industry. “This is standard in a lot of private industries.”
Coun. Dave Grover also agreed that proper remediation should be included in the contract and that one year warranties are commonly included in such work. Grover stated that if the work was done through a tendered contract, the contractor should return the following spring and return the county road to its previous condition.
County Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Yvette Cassidy also agreed contracts with the municipality should clearly include that stipulation. She noted county staff will re-examine such contracts to ensure the stipulation is clearly presented.
Reeve Larry Clarke pointed out though that some of these requirements may need to be flexible when emergencies occur.
Councillors accepted the discussion as information.