A mother of three has turned her life around by completing her education and securing a job, through a local organization funded by the United Way's annual campaign.
Jessica Achilles of Saint John, who was at one point, being pushed for five years by a friend to finish her high school, said she is now in her second year of the Funeral and Allied Health Services program at NSCC - Kingstec Campus.
A year after separating from her husband in 2019, the mother of three decided to take another run at education, by attending the Dr. Christine Davies Education Centre at First Steps - one of United Way's funded partners, she said, she had dropped out of her high school at the age of 15 and had started exploring the world through trying out several jobs.
"There were times that I wasn't who I am now and that was a part of changing everything"
"I just didn't feel good," she said.
At the age of 29, she decided to join the education centre and completed her high school diploma by the next year, following which she said, she did a co-op placement at a funeral home and then ended up becoming its apprentice funeral director.
Through this job, Achilles said she acquired her driver's license and was successfully able to purchase a car in January. She said, her faculty at the education centre had reached out to her about a bursary of her interest - after applying for which she was awarded $2000 at United Way’s “United for Success” awards.
"Now I am generally happy and that feels nice."
"Even on my worst days right now I feel so much better than I did then."
Achilles said she used the money to sponsor her internet bill and began her post-secondary education. She is currently in her second year of the Funeral and Allied Health Services program at NSCC - Kingstec Campus, she added.
She said she aims to become a funeral director after completing her education and loves what she does.
"I am just focused on doing a good job at what I do," she said, "I am not gonna quit."
Alexya Heelis, executive director of United Way Saint John, Kings and Charlotte said they are funding 26 organizations this year and getting such stories with the "personal impact," from each of them twice a year, keeps the United Way going.
"We've got dozens and dozens of stories."
United Way believes in "creating a village" by funding all the organizations that are interconnected in one or the other way "so that all the needs of an individual are taken care of," she said adding that the way to lift people out of poverty and to help them grow is to have that "30,000-foot view" of creating a village where "all of these organizations work together" to support them in every way
According to a press release, "United Way hopes to help even more people in 2022, with a goal of positively impacting 4,600 local lives." Heelis confirmed that the fundraising target for this year is set at $1.7M.
Sharon Amirault, chief executive officer of Family Plus Life Solutions - a United Way-funded organization, said that the funding helps a lot of their families get subsidized counselling services and at times even free of cost, depending on the person's situation.
"We believe that mental health should be accessible to everyone."
She said their collaboration with the United Way goes "beyond funding" and the organization helps them collaborate with other local organizations, offers them training and supports and also "brings us to tables"
"Absolutely a funder that we couldn't do without, but it's also so much more than that," she said.