One male is being treated for non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Crescent Heights on the weekend.
The Medicine Hat Police Service responded to a weapons complaint Saturday at approximately 9 p.m. at the 400 block of 19th Street NE.
The service’s press release states that a victim was approached by a currently unidentified person(s) who shot in the victim’s direction before fleeing the area on foot. This act resulted in the victim’s otherwise undisclosed injury, as well as collateral damages to property including vehicles and fences.
A police K-9 unit was deployed in response to the incident but was unable to locate an offender.
The MHPS declined to comment to inquiry on an ongoing investigation. However, its report states that all indication shows the victim was a specific target, therefore there should be no general danger to the public at this time.
The investigation is being conducted by the MHPS Major Crime Section. They are asking anyone with information which could assist the investigation to call the MHPS at 403-529-8481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -222-8477 (TIPS).
The public is also able to submit tips (with the option of anonymity) through the MHPS Mobile, which is available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play store by searching “Medicine Hat Police Service.”