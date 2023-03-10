WINGHAM – The principal of Maitland River Elementary School, Angela Cowley, is happy to announce that the annual school trip to the River Valley Winter Tube Slide in St. Marys is happening this year, thanks to the kindness of a community business.
Brock and Jordan Hodgins, owners of Hodgins Rona in Wingham, were happy to assist their local school when their aunt (Cowley) reached out to them with a dilemma.
“As you know, we are working hard to provide equitable opportunities for families. This includes field trips. Our school has always looked forward to attending the River Valley Winter Tube Slide in St. Marys,” Cowley said. “In the past we often got an outdoor grant from the Ministry of Education to help offset the cost of this trip for families. This year, this grant is not available to schools.”
Cowley contacted her nephews when she realized that grant was unavailable to see if they could help keep this fun and inclusive event from being cancelled.
“Jordan and Brock stepped up to the plate,” said Cowley. “They donated $4,000 to cover the cost of bussing thus greatly reducing the cost of this trip for families, making it far more financially manageable, especially during a time when many families are struggling to keep up with the cost of living.”
Cowley added that the school has funds for those who find even the reduced price challenging. “We want to include everyone.”
“I want to personally thank my two nephews,” she said. “They were happy to help in a clear and purposeful manner. I want to highlight that they are my family!”