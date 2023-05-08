While some residents have expressed concern over the current water levels at Coats Marsh Regional Park, the Regional District of Nanaimo says they are not seeing signs of “anything out of the ordinary” at this time.
There were reports from residents of decreasing water levels the week of April 24; however, RDN parks manager Rick Daykin told the Sounder “the marsh in Coats Marsh Regional Park is at a typical level for this time of year.”
The regional district actively reduces the water level in the larger, upper pool of the marsh via a siphon system. A beaver dam located approximately 55m upstream of the weir is about 1.0-1.2m higher than the top of the concrete weir, according to the RDN. The siphon system was turned off mid-February “as it was no longer required to keep up with the heavier precipitation rates and snow melt,” Daykin said.
In 2021, the regional district installed the siphons to lower the water level over liability concerns should there be a breach that could cause downstream flooding. The RDN told the Sounder in December that the siphons are not active during the “amphibian window.”
Northern red-legged frogs, a blue-listed species in B.C., lay their eggs from February to March. While the RDN has never completed a systematic wildlife and plant inventory for the regional park, a recommendation included in the park’s management plan, red-legged frogs have been recorded there. The management plan produced in 2011, which remains the RDN’s guiding document, says the northern red-legged frog and four other amphibians have “the potential to be located in or supported by” the park’s habitat.
A resident notified the Sounder that at least one siphon had water flowing through it on April 27. Daykin said staff were on site April 26 “and did not notice any issues with the siphon” but “will continue to monitor the water level on a weekly basis.” The RDN said it typically monitors water levels more closely in winter and less frequently during the dry summer months.
On May 2, the regional parks and trails select committee received a staff report recommending the replacement of the decades-old weir, which follows the completion of a weir replacement elevation study by Nanaimo-based Northwest Hydraulic Consultants in April. All five of the scenarios proposed in the study recommend removal of the beaver dam, but the preference of the the RDN and Nature Trust of BC, a co-owner of the property, is to keep the beaver dam intact, the staff report says.
The Sounder will have further coverage of the replacement considerations and committee’s deliberations.