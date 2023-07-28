NORTH HURON – Members of the Maitland Conservation (MC) board of directors visited the Wawanosh Valley Conservation Area, on Nature Centre Road just outside of Belgrave, for a tour and their regular monthly meeting.
Conservation Areas Coordinator Stewart Lockie outlined the work being done by the conservation authority at the site including a vehicle tour around the WVCA that highlighted forestry management activities that have occurred in recent years.
The tour stopped at two locations where Lockie provided information on meadow development and maintenance, invasive species management, and forestry harvesting that has taken place at that location.
The first stop was in a meadow full of wildflowers and native grasses that MC planted in 2015.
“It used to be a food plot that we had sunflowers in it, for wildlife, but we found that the soil wasn’t supporting that anymore without rotation…we had corn, and it just wasn’t growing very well,” Lockie said. “So we wanted to offer something different and something that was native to our area.”
Some of the flowers planted in the meadow and two different areas along the hardwood forest include false sunflower, some coreopsis, aster, coneflower and some bluestem.
The meadow project was supported by the Maitland Conservation Foundation, Lockie told the board members. It helped MC to install the meadows.
Lockie went on to talk about the invasive plants present at the conservation area and what they are doing to control it.
“So, on site here we have a lot of the invasive buckthorn. So in our meadows, they seem to really like that environment. Most of our meadows were covered in, they were getting filled back in with the invasive buckthorn,” said Lockie. “So we hired a contractor to come in with a big skid steer and a big rotary cutter on the head of it. And they basically could go in, go at the top of those buckthorn, mulch them all the way down to the stump.”
Lockie said that they went in afterwards and sprayed the stumps to help stop the growth from coming back, “However, now we’re getting new shoots coming in the side like where those have now died. The seed was still in the soil there.”
The plan moving forward is to mow the meadows down every three years and keep knocking the buckthorn shrubs down, and hopefully, after a while, Lockie said, “after constant cutting, you will supposedly see a reduction in their vigor so it will eventually kill that shrub with continual cutting.”
Lockie said that the path they were currently standing on was once called “Cherry Lane,” because of the abundance of cherry trees, but the row is now thick with the gnarly, fast-growing invader and there is still a lot of work to be done.
“So we still have a lot of work to do here on site with cutting down that buckthorn and just trying to control it, the best thing we’ll do is look for the female plants that have the berries and get rid of those first, because that’s where the seed source is produced, and the birds carry it around and spread it throughout the property,” Lockie explained.
Lockie told the board members that MC had recently completed a large tree planting operation at the site, planting 1,500 trees.
“Five hundred of those were from our (MC) carbon sequestration project,” Lockie said. “So that’s where, when the members use their mileage, we calculate that. And then we plant trees from the from the use of the burning that, that carbon. So we sequester the carbon that way.
“But this year, we also had an extra 1000 trees that was from a project that couldn’t be completed. But the trees were available and through Trees Ontario and the Huron Clean Water Project, there was no cost to the authority to have those planted.”
Lockie said that the buckthorn and the wild garlic mustard were the most prevalent invasive species that they are seeing right now in the conservation area, and both are extremely difficult to remove, but they keep on trying new things to try to keep up.
The second stop was in one of the hardwood forest plantations where a large cut was recently completed. Mostly elm trees were cut down, because of the emerald ash borer disease.
“So we had in all of our hardwood’s sections, the emerald ash borer had killed most of those ash, we wanted to get the ash taken down a while it was still salvageable and usable at the forest product, as well it allows us to control the fall of that tree,” Lockie said. “So if we hadn’t done anything, and just let them fall down naturally, those trees fall down at the mercy of Mother Nature and windstorm. And then what can happen is they can fall down and damage a nice maple that we had growing beside it. Where we could actually come in with the harvester, they grab that tree, cut it off, and they can direct it to avoid damaging trees that we didn’t want to have damaged.”
“At the time of the cutting, we also noticed we did have beech bark disease started,” Lockie pointed out a large beech tree that had been cut down. “So we’re starting to see them now go into decline.”
MC continues to monitor the forests in this area and others for diseased trees, keeping track of any new problems and maintaining a lovely place surrounded by nature for the public to come and enjoy.