The Surete du Quebec (SQ) executed search warrants at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) and Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) yesterday morning as part of an investigation into the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).
According to KHC executive director Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson, who was presented with a search warrant, the SQ is investigating fraud pursuant to section 380 and breach of trust pursuant to section 122 of the Criminal Code.
The SQ declined to confirm the offences being investigated or even the existence of search warrants.
“The only thing I can confirm is that we are present for an ongoing investigation, but the nature of why we’re there, I can’t go further for the details,” said SQ spokesperson Marc Tessier.
However, Tomlinson and the MCK Facebook page both confirmed that the police were present to execute search warrants. According to the MCK, the officers were mostly investigators from the financial crime unit.
“It came as a bit of a surprise this morning to have an investigative team show up at our door without notice, especially given the nature of the investigation,” said Tomlinson. “That said, I fully understand the investigative process and the investigative avenue that is search and seizure of evidence.”
Tomlinson, who was an MCK chief prior to resigning early in 2022 to take the helm of the KHC, has been a vocal critic of the ERU.
“My feelings remain the same,” he said. “I’m not shedding a negative light on all the individuals who worked during the pandemic. The issue arises when persons in positions of trust take advantage for personal gain. It is unfortunate and detrimental to maintaining the public trust in our institutions.”
The ERU was the ad hoc body that functioned under agreement with the KHC to manage the community’s pandemic response, including millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief given to Kanesatake. The MCK filed a criminal complaint in August 2021, sparking an investigation.
An audit summary spanning April 2021 to July 2021 and released in July 2022 outraged the community, raising questions about irregular accounting and ERU members receiving salaries from KHC and MCK simultaneously and top-ups, which was derided as “double-dipping” by critics.
However, members of the ERU, by then disbanded, fought back with an 11-page response defending the decisions made around expenses and compensation during the chaos of the pandemic. Some worked 80-90 hours per week, they said.
“I know on my end at Council, we followed the process. Nothing illegal was done. I received no moneys,” said former MCK grand chief Serge Otsi Simon, who now holds office as a chief.
Simon, who was not on the ERU, signed the ERU’s response to the audit alongside seven of its former members.
“We limited the number of deaths compared to other bands, per capita. We saved a lot of lives. The ERU worked tirelessly, almost around the clock at times,” said Simon, who argued that because Kanesatake lacks emergency resources, the ERU had unique roles and responsibilities.
“I’m relieved that it’s finally getting done,” said Simon of the search. “These false accusations from the last couple of years, it has to stop. Now we’re going to find out exactly what happened.”
KHC worked with investigators to minimize impacts to its operations, according to Tomlinson. The health clinic at KHC was able to function normally during the search, which focused on the administrative side.
Some offices and areas of the MCK building were inaccessible to the public and to employees during the search, according to the MCK.
MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille, who has often been critical of the ERU, did not respond to a request for comment.